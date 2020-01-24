NORTON — The Norton High boys’ basketball team limited Medway High to merely one field goal over the final five minutes of the first half. The Lancers then kept the Mustangs off of the scoreboard at the Larry Larocque Gymnasium Friday for the initial five minutes of the fourth quarter.
But even that defensive prowess in view of the absence of 6-foot-5 senior center Mike Belcher (flu) was not enough for the Lancers to pull off the upset of the Tri-Valley League season.
The Mustangs’ man-to-man pressure defense rendered the Lancers’ offense rudderless in taking home victory No. 11 of the season, a 52-35 conquest in the clash of TVL Small School Division leaders.
Norton (8-4) was limited to single-scoring digits in the first and second quarters to trail 28-17 at the intermission,
After assuming a 3-0 lead on a 3-point field goal by Sean McNichols and owning a 4-2 margin with a free throw from Hunter Murphy, Norton never again led, nor tied the Mustangs.
And when Murphy was assessed two personal fouls in the first quarter, retiring to the bench and then fouling out with 4:29 remaining, Norton’s absence of physical size and prowess up front was no match.
McNichols finished with 10 points, Colin Cochrane nine (with just one 3-point field goal) and Josh Coffey eight.
“That’s what they do defensively,” Norton coach Marc Liberatore said of Medway’s on-the-ball pressure. “That’s how good they’ve been the last two years (17-3 last season) and with their size, 6-4, 6-5 wings, they do a great job with their help-side defense.”
Medway had eight players contribute points, five with seven or more points.
The Mustangs hit on eight of 14 shots from the floor during the first quarter and reeled off 11 straight points to take the lead. Matt Peterson (eight points, five rebounds) converted a nifty backdoor layin of of a Ryan Johnston (10 points, 11 rebounds) pass, then Peterson nailed a jumper as the buzzer sounded to end the session.
Medway then ran off the first five points of the second quarter to assume a 24-9 advantage and the Lancers were chasing thereafter, limited to too many one-shot possessions and being unable to contest for offensive rebounds in the absence of Belcher and Murphy.
“Our quickness usually combats that size a little bit, but with the screens that we run, they were just sitting in the paint,” Liberatore said of Medway’s defense. “That’s why they’re 11-1, their half-court defense.”
The Lancers threw a few punches back. McNichols drove to the basket for two points and a Coffey steal on Medway’s ensuing possession cut the gap to 26-17 late in the second quarter.
And in the third quarter, twice Coffey scored in low off of feeds from Murphy at the foul line, narrowing the Medway lead to 31-21 at the two-minute mark.
The Mustangs hit a trio of 3-point shots in that quarter (six-for-12 shooting) and reeled off nine straight points to neutralize Norton in taking a 40-21 lead.
“Offensively, they didn’t get much (52 points), but we didn’t gain much,” Liberatore said of Norton being unable to cash in on Medway turnovers or missed shots. “We didn’t play well in the first quarter so if you fall behind against them, it’s difficult to get runs.
“But, they do it to everybody. Unfortunately, then you start to settle for bad shots because they’re so good defensively. You really have to screen, screen, screen until you get a shot. They have four senior starters in there and make it difficult for you to put together a 6-0 run.”
Norton returns to action Tuesday against Dedham.
