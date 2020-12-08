WRENTHAM — Just hearing the squeak of sneakers, the swish of the netting with a well-arched shot — not to mention the exuberance and energy that high school athletes bring to the basketball court is enough to make a demonstrative “win” for high school boys' basketball coaches in the area.
After the COVID-19 pandemic swept away the entire spring season and altered the complexion of the fall sports calendar, basketball coaches were fearful that the challenge of competing indoors in view of health and safety guidelines just might erase “the most wonderful time” of the year.
Fortunately, the MIAA, in cooperation with the Mass. Dept. of Health, sanctioned basketball competition for the winter. Even if preseason practice is two weeks late and the season will consist of some 10-12 games, not to mention that there will be no sectional and state tournaments, the game will go on.
Even with modified rules, basketball will be played.
Aside from student-athletes wearing masks with social distancing on the sidelines and in the stands, the modifications to the rules of the game as presented by the MIAA’s Basketball Committee and Task Force are designed to allow for a safe environment for competition.
“I would say it’s going to almost be a normal flow of play,” King Philip Regional High boys’ basketball coach Dave DeStefano said of the revisions to the basketball rule book.
Those changes include:
- A flip of a coin instead of a jump ball to begin a game.
- No halftime, with expanded rest periods of time between the quarters.
- Instead of coaches concocting an out of bounds play from under the basket against either a zone or defense, the ball will be inbounded from the sidelines.
- Instead of six players crowding the lane on a free throw situation, only four players will be allowed to be in the boxes.
Rest assured that man-to-man defenses, full-court pressure and attacking the backboard for a rebound have not been tampered with for this season.
“The biggest rule, I think, is the 'no baseline, out of bounds,' ” DeStefano said of the congestion associated with such plays under the backboard. “At least I don’t have to rewrite my playbook.”
“The only difference is that kids have to wear masks, I expect the kids to adapt,” the KP coach added. “At this point, the kids will take something over nothing. It’s going to take a little time to adjust, but we can adapt.”
Hockomock League schools will each play a 10-game season, including a home-and-away series with either Davenport or Kelley-Rex Division members. There is projected to be a postseason Hockomock League championship tournament similar to the soccer and field hockey seasons this fall.
For DeStefano and the Warriors, that means a season-opener Jan. 6 at Mansfield against the reigning Kelley-Rex Division and MIAA Division 1 South Sectional champion Hornets. Four days later, King Philip makes its home debut against the Hornets.
“The kids have been some stuff conditioning-wise, but definitely not as much as they normally would,” DeStefano said of the absence of the spring and summer AAU seasons, the closure of gyms and training facilities.
Dighton-Rehoboth boys’ basketball coach Bill Cuthbertson echoed the sentiment of every coach in the South Coast Conference in that athletes and coaches alike are grateful to play any games at all. It comes after the SCC’s principals voted to eliminate the entire fall sports calendar, pushing soccer, field hockey, football, golf and volleyball to the late February start to a “gap” season before spring sports might commence.
“There are a lot of issues, nobody knows what the kid’s stamina is going to be like,” Cuthbertson said. “Wearing masks, the kids who haven’t done much of anything since last year (winter season).”
For the many Falcon student-athletes, including basketball players, that meant working out in solitary confinement or with social distancing at whatever outdoor playground had rims on the backboards.
“Well I don’t have to worry about coming up with an out of bounds play,” Cuthbertson said of the modifications for play.
“It will be interesting to see how the game will be called by the officials,” Cuthbertson noted of tie-ups for loose balls on the floor, the three-foot rule for defenders on inbounds situations being extended to six feet; the amount of contact that will be allowed for teams trying to break a press by getting the ball to mid-court in 10 seconds.
“The kids will be happy to be playing, everybody will adjust,” Cuthbertson added. “The free throw rule is a little funky because you really have three offensive players (including the shooter) and just two defensive players. Some leagues are changing that and now allowing any offensive or defensive players in there. I think our league will be taking a look at some kind of a change.”
Cuthbertson welcomes two weeks of preseason practice and the start to the season in January, even if there are no scrimmages to re-create game situations and get a better read on the potential of players.
“I worry a little bit about the kids wearing masks,” Cuthbertson said, not only in the communication that goes on in every play, but also in inhibiting vision. “It really affects your peripheral visions, what’s going on around you,” the Falcon coach said. “I really don’t know how that’s going to be playing five on five. Hopefully, we can get the season started and play some games.”
Foxboro High coach Jon Gibbs and his Warriors shared the Davenport Division title in the Hockomock League last winter, won 14 games overall and qualified for the MIAA Tournament. The Warriors will play only 10 games with no non-league contests and there will be no MIAA Tournament title to be contended for.
“I think the game will be similar, other than the kids having to wear masks,” Gibbs said. “What happens on the court, I think the game will look a lot like basketball, which is good.
“People were floating out ideas that it would be only zone defenses, no rebounding and they didn’t do that.”
Gibbs looks at all the modifications, but none were specifically directed at restrictions on live play. There will still be man-to-man defense, full- and half-court presses and contending for rebounds.
“The jump balls, no free throw-rebounding, sideline out of bounds plays, it was more dead-ball situations that they played around with,” Gibbs said of the recommendations from the MIAA Basketball Committee. “Once we’re in live play, it will be pretty close to normal basketball — only with masks on.
“It will be interesting to see how the kids play with masks on, but we’ll practice with the masks every day and like anything else, you get used to it over time. The first couple of days will be strange, but the soccer and field hockey kids adjusted to it.”
Gibbs is also concerned about the physical conditioning of players and the potential for injury having missed nine months of any semblance of their normal basketball competition.
“Nobody is really letting people in for gym time," Gibbs said, "so I’ve been telling them go for a run around the neighborhood and get some shots off in the driveway.”
“I’m not too picky, we’ll make it work. We’ll do whatever we need to do to get out there on the court.”
