WORCESTER — The No. 2 seed Mansfield High boys basketball team is headed back to the MIAA Division 2 state final
The Hornets defeated No. 6 Nashoba Regional High, 65-45, Monday night at Worcester State University, advancing Mansfield to take on top-ranked Malden Catholic, with the championship game to be played at the Lowell Tsongas Center, with the date and time to be determined.
“It’s funny, it’s different to the last two teams we played. They’ve got great pace, get up and down fast and take an early shot,” Mansfield head coach Mike Vaughan said. “They’ll pressure you on defense and force you to do things you’re uncomfortable doing. They’re talented, well coached and will play hard. We definitely have our work cut out for us. ... But with where we’re at, I like where we’re at and I think we’ll be ready to go and make it a great game.”
Mansfield took off with a 17-8 lead through the first eight minutes of play, as nine of its 17 points came from Eddie McCoy, who had 16 points in the first half, and finished with a team-high 28 points. The Hornets led 22-15 with 4:30 to go to half, and took a seven-point lead at the half at 29-22.
“The guys stepped up big time on the defensive end in limiting their possessions,” Vaughan said. “It just speaks volumes about the kids and how they’ve responded to adversity and how they’ve overcome things that have happened to them in the last two weeks. They’ve stepped up and Eddie (MCoy) has been great and JT (Veiking) has been tremendous. Just doing what they need to do to help us. Everybody has taken a piece, nobody is taking it on their shoulders fully.
“I’m proud of them and how they’ve all come together to compete at a high level,” Vaughan added.
The Hornets continued to press the attack to open the second half as {span class=”css-901oao css-16my406 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0”}Chris Hill hit back-to-back baskets and Mansfield’s moved out to a 33-22 advantage, leading Nashoba to call a quick timeout Nashoba 1:34 into the third quarter. It would not matter as Mansfield steadily pulled away,{/span} entering the fourth quarter ahead 49-32 and expanded on that over the final eight minutes.
Veiking added 16 points for Mansfield along with five blocks and Hill scored 10.
“I think he’s been this way in the second half of the year and definitely in the postseason where he’s found ways to slowly chip away and get his opportunities,” Vaughan said of McCoy. “The box score is showing his offense, but he’s been tremendous along the way as well with key blocks. His pace has been great, distributing the ball has been great, he’s been a great leader for us.”
