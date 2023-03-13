WORCESTER — The No. 2 seed Mansfield High boys basketball team is headed back to the MIAA Division 2 state final

The Hornets defeated No. 6 Nashoba Regional High, 65-45, Monday night at Worcester State University, advancing Mansfield to take on top-ranked Malden Catholic, with the championship game to be played at the Lowell Tsongas Center, with the date and time to be determined.

Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.