ATTLEBORO — It’s never a sure thing when the Bombardiers clash with the Rocketeers.
The North Attleboro High boys’ basketball team managed to throw a scare into tourney-bound Attleboro High Wednesday night before falling 62-50 in the finale of the regular season.
After falling behind early in the first quarter, North kept it close through much of the first half as the Rocketeers (5-15) held Attleboro (16-6) to a 32-29 advantage at halftime.
With 3:30 left in the third period, North was able to pare its deficit to 38-34 before succumbing to the sharper shooting of Attleboro, which outscored North 22-16 in the final quarter.
“We always compete hard against each other,” Attleboro coach Mark Houle noted. “North found their grove shooting and defended well. But everyone contributed tonight which is a good thing.”
North Attleboro coach Sean Mulkerrins felt his squad gave everything it had.
“We only had two seniors and Attleboro’s a great team with two 1,000-point scorers,” Mulkerrins said, “and I thought our kids fought for 32 minutes, which is all you can ask for.”
Attleboro had three players in double figures, senior co-captains Bryant Ciccio (21) and Qualeem Charles (14), and fellow senior co-captain Tim Callahan with 11.
North Attleboro’s George Ladd had 21 points and Edan Kelley 12 points.
Attleboro awaits its seeding in the MIAA postseason tournament, which will be announced on Friday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 59, Seekonk 49
SEEKONK — The Falcons had a trio of double-digit scorers, led by Ryan Ouelette’s 17 points in their regular season finale.
D-R (14-6) never trailed as Jon Marcille added 15 points and Shane Mello scored all 12 of his points in the second half. The Falcons led 31-22 at halftime.
For Seekonk (6-14), Nathan Clarke had 19 points and Elijah Leonard had 12 in their final game.
King Philip 59, Hanover 51
SOMERSET — Alex Fritz was named MVP of the Somerset Tournament as he scored nine of his 17 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Warriors in the championship game.
King Philip led for most of the way in a close contest, holding a 28-15 halftime lead and a 40-35 lead after three quarters. Hanover pulled within two points in the fourth quarter, but no closer due to strong defense from the Warriors and 4-for-4 free throw shooting down the stretch from Fritz.
Tommy Donahue added 15 points and was named to the all-tournament team and Andrew McKinney had 12 points.
King Philip (12-10) awaits its MIAA Tournament seeding..
Norton 61, Old Rochester 45
NORTON — The Lancers (16-4) streak into the Division 3 South Sectional after finishing the regular season on an eight-game winning streak.
Norton avenged one of its four losses by outscoring the Bulldogs 33-17 after trailing 28-26 at the half. Seniors Colin Cochrane had 24 points, Sean McNichols scored 15 and Hunter Murphy added 11.
