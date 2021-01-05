EASTON — The North Attleboro High boys’ basketball team saw its chance to force overtime fall in the waning seconds in a 42-40 defeat Tuesday night at Oliver Ames High in the Hockomock League season opener for both teams.
Senior George Ladd hit on five shots from the floor and paced North Attleboro with 12 points. Brody Rosenberg added 10 points and Casey Poirier eight.
North Attleboro was scoreless for the first five minutes of the game, but trailed by only five points. The Rocketeers struggled offensively throughout, facing a 22-15 deficit at halftime before cutting the gap to 29-26 entering the fourth quarter.
Amari Brown scored 24 points and Drew Nickla 15 for OA. The Tigers missed the front end of a one-and-one chance with eight seconds left to give North Attleboro a chance to tie the game, but the visitors could not convert.
The Rocketeers host the Tigers Thursday at 7 p.m.
Sharon 54, Foxboro 53 (OT)
FOXBORO – Dylan Gordon nailed a 3-point field goal with two seconds left in regulation to knot the score at 50-all and force overtime, but Sharon scored the first four points of the extra session to win the Hockomock League season opener for both teams.
Alex Penders tallied 17 points and Gordon 15 for Foxboro, which held a two-point lead after the first quarter and a 30-27 lead at halftime. The Eagles hit on seven 3-point shots in the game, while Foxboro hit four. The Warriors have a rematch at Sharon Thursday.
Wareham 57, Dighton-Rehoboth 44
WAREHAM — The Falcons were unable to handle the relentless pressure defense by the Vikings and bowed in their South Coast Conference season debut. Sophomore Daejon Gibson had 24 points for Wareham, which led 28-18 at halftime.
The Falcons rate of turnovers resulted in numerous Wareham transition baskets. Ryan Ouellette (15 points), Patrick Palazzi (13) and T.J. D’Ambrosio (12) paced D-R. The Falcons play Friday at Seekonk.
