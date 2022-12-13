CANTON — The North Attleboro boys basketball team dropped its season opener on Tuesday night, losing on the road to Canton High, 60-53.
The Rocketeers found themselves trailing 29-24 at halftime, and had the game at 40-35 entering the fourth quarter.
Leading on the floor for North was Ayden Delaney with 11 points. Derek Maceda and Givani Carney each had nine points.
North Attleboro (0-1) comes back on Friday, visiting Taunton.
Foxboro 60, Milford 53
FOXBORO — Foxboro rolled past Milford, winning its season opener.
Milford surged in the second half after trailing 31-20 at half, but the Warriors held onto the lead despite Milford’s best efforts. Leading on the floor for Foxboro in the win was Alex Penders, scoring 24 points. Ryan Kelley and Ryan LeClair each had 10 points.
Foxboro (1-0) comes back on Friday to play Mansfield at home.
Norton 57, Bellingham 34
BELLINGHAM — Norton won the road, improving to 2-0 on the season.
The Lancers were led by a double-double effort from Jake Ogilvie, scoring 14 points with 10 rebounds. Brandon Scovil added nine points with great contributions on defense, per head coach Marc Liberatore.
Liberatore also pointed to his bench, with Shawn Clary (nine points) and Mike O’Keefe (seven points) all instrumental in the win.
Norton hits the road on Friday to play Medway.
Bishop Stang 62, Seekonk 50
DARTMOUTH — Despite playing an up-tempo game, Seekonk, was unable to get past Bishop Stang.
Caiden Sears had 11 points to lead Seekonk. Noah Beausoleil added nine point. Marcus Nadeau and Kevin Crowe scored seven and eight points, respectively.
The Warriors (0-2) play again on Friday against Wareham, opening South Coast Conference play.
Dighton-Rehoboth 67, Bishop Connolly 64
DIGHTON — Dighton-Rehoboth rallied back for the season-opening win at home over Bishop Connolly.
The Falcons trailed by 10 point at the end of the first quarter before cutting the difference down to nine by halftime. D-R rallied back to tie the game up at the end of the third quarter and completed the comeback with a three-point win.
Jordan Dietz had 23 points to lead the team. Kyle Mello had 19 points, all in the second half, and James Lingard scored 13 points. As a team D-R hit 14 of 16 free throw attempts.
D-R plays on Friday at Fairhaven.