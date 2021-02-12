NORTH ATTLEBORO — Tommy Onorato and Brody Rosenberg knocked down key 3-point field goals in overtime, paving the way for the North Attleboro High boys’ basketball team to take a 52-50 Hockomock League thriller over Canton High Friday night.
In avenging a two-point loss to the Bulldogs, North Attleboro took a 26-10 lead at the half, but managed only five third quarter points to own a 31-25 lead into the fourth quarter.
“There was a lot of situational basketball,” North Attleboro coach Sean Mulkerrins said.
Senior center-forward George Ladd paced North Attleboro (5-2) with 16 points, while Onorato finished with 12 and Rosenberg seven.
“We weren’t defending especially well,” Mulkerrins said of Canton coming alive by hitting three of their seven 3-point shots in the third quarter. The Bulldogs owned a six-point lead with three minutes left in regulation.
Edan Kelley and Onorato both hit 3-point shots to knot the score at 43-all at the end of regulation and force a four-minute overtime. Onorato, a senior, hit four of North Attleboro’s nine 3-pointers.
North Attleboro meets Foxboro Monday.
Bishop Feehan 77, Cardinal Spellman 39
ATTLEBORO — The Shamrocks again put on an impressive show to rout the Cardinals in the quarterfinals of the Catholic Central League Tournament.
Eight Shamrocks scored seven points or more with senior guard Mike Hutchins knocking down five of the Shamrocks’ 10 3-pointers and finishing with 19 points.
The Shamrocks (15-3), who host Austin Prep in a semifinal game Wednesday, limited Cardinal Spellman to 17 points in the first half for a 33-17 halftime lead.
Senior Billy Oram scored 15 points and had 12 rebounds while senior Charlie Olson added 10 points.
The Shamrocks took control early with a 22-7 first quarter where Olson scored eight points, while both Hutchins and Oram had five points.
Dighton-Rehoboth 74, Gr. New Bedford Voke 55
REHOBOTH — The Falcons moved on to the SCC Tournament title game by starting strong and holding off the Bears for the second time this season. D-R (9-2) meets top-seeded Apponequet on the road Tuesday in the final.
John Marcille tallied 20 points and Patrick Palazzi 18 for D-R, which held a 40-29 halftime lead.
T.J. D’Ambrosio hit four of the Falcons’ nine 3-point field goals and finished with 12 points, while Nick Antonio added 11 points.
D-R broke out to a 23-point first quarter lead as four Falcons scored with Palazzi having 10 to help D-R to a 13-point lead. The Falcons never let their lead shrink to fewer than 10 points in the second half.
Apponequet 58, Seekonk 56
LAKEVILLE — After starting the SCC season at 0-3, the Warriors came within a basket of reaching the SCC Tournament championship game.
The Warriors took a 47-44 lead into the fourth quarter, but could not hang on. Apponequet’s Patrick White had a game-high 33 points, hitting 11 shots with six 3-pointers. He scored six fourth quarter points, three at the free throw line, to rally the Lakers.
Seekonk (6-5) was limited to nine fourth quarter points after owning upwards of a 10-point lead. Jacob Barreira scored 18 points for Seekonk, with 10 in the first half. Jason Andrews scored 12 of his 17 points over the first 16 minutes, while Kyle Blanchard scored 10 of his 13 points in the first half as well.
Barreira scored five fourth quarter points, including a 3-pointer to keep Seekonk in range. The Warriors held a 38-36 halftime lead.
Norton 52, Bellingham 42
NORTON — Senior guard Josh Coffey delivered a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds to guide the Lancers to the Tri-Valley League win.
Norton (4-4) swept the season series with Bellingham. The Lancers took a 24-14 lead by halftime and never allowed the deficit to be reduced to fewer than seven points.
Nine Lancers contributed points in the win with Justin Marando leading the way 16 points and Marquise Pina 10. Pina hit two of Norton’s six 3-pointers.
