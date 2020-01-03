NORTH ATTLEBORO — It was a “W” and it meant moving to .500 on the season.
“Even if it’s ugly, it counts,” North Attleboro High boys’ basketball coach Sean Mulkerrins said after the Big Red posted a 46-37 verdict over Sharon High Friday night at Kenneth Pickering Gymnasium in a Hockomock League game.
With a half-dozen Rocketeers contributing points in an 18-point fourth quarter, North overcame a one-point deficit after three quarters and never again lost the lead.
Senior captain Ethan Friberg (10 points, 11 rebounds, two blocked shots) and junior forward George Ladd (10 points, 12 rebounds) flexed their elbows, while relying on their brawn and leaping skills to factor prominently in the paint during the second half.
“Obviously, we have to play good defense to be successful,” Mulkerrins said of North (3-3) limiting Sharon to 14 points over the final 16 minutes, practicing man-to-man and matchup zone conceps to limit the Eagles into 3-for-10 accuracy during the third quarter, 3-for-16 in the fourth quarter.
North Attleboro outscored Sharon 15-4 at the free throw line, scoring its final six points at the stripe over the final 62 seconds.
With merely a 40-35 lead with just over two minutes left, sophomore Casey Poirier hit both ends of a one-and-one chance with 1:02 left to create a seven-point edge.
After the Eagles once again reduced the gap to five points, Poirier hit the first end of another one-and-one chance. But after he missed the second shot, Friberg was there to haul in the offensive rebound, resulting in him hitting a free throw.
Then with 20 seconds on the clock, senior captain Josh Porter (nine points, seven rebounds) hit another pair of charity tosses.
“Against Lincoln-Sudbury the other night we had three bad defensive quarters,” Mulkerrins added. “The focus was to see if we could play good defense for four quarters. I think that we got three out of the four.”
Ladd had five third quarter rebounds and Friberg four to keep North within range of Sharon as the Rocketeers simply could not see the ball slip through the twine, shooting just 2-for-15 in the session.
Points were at a premium especially during the first half which found Sharon owning a 23-22 lead at intermission. There were six exchanges of lead over the initial 16 minutes with North having its largest lead at eight points (13-5) and Sharon having its biggest bulge at five points (22-17).
In spite of committing five turnovers over the first five minutes of the game, North went on a 12-2 surge with sophomore Brody Rosenberg knocking down a 3-pointer to gain an eight-point lead.
However, the Eagles responded with seven straight points, all in the paint. North was able to make just one of its first eight shots from the floor in the second quarter in falling behind the Eagles.
Fortunately for the Rocketeer,s drives to the basket by Edan Kelley and a three-point play by Casey Poirier brought North back into a 22-all deadlock.
“Sharon has a lot of offensive firepower, they had 84 points against KP, so our defense made a difference,” Mulkerrins said.
North Attleboro returns to action Sunday with a 5 p.m. tapoff at once-beaten Bishop Feehan.
