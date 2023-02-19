WEYMOUTH — The North Attleboro boys basketball team took down Marshfield Sunday night, winning 64-54 to clinch its first victory of the season in a non-league contest.
The win brings North Attleboro to a 1-18 record.
The Rocketeers held a 10-8 lead through the first quarter and extended it to a 25-21 difference at the end of the first half. Entering the fourth quarter, the score was 45-35 in favor of North.
Derek Maceda and Givani Carney led in scoring for North, both with 15. Jonny Obuchowski scored 11 points and Chase Frisoli added 10.