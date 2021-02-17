FOXBORO — The North Attleboro High boys’ basketball team put itself in position to gain a share of the Davenport Division title of the Hockomock League by sweeping their season series with Foxboro High Wednesday, holding off the Warriors 61-53.
Senior center-forward George Ladd scored 21 points while junior Gavin Wells tallied a career-high 12 points as the Rocketeers bolted out to a 40-22 lead by halftime and took a 50-33 lead into the final quarter.
North Attleboro (7-2) is one game behind first-place Oliver Ames in the Davenport Division. The Rocketeers have two games remaining, one of which is an 11 a.m. tapoff Friday at Sharon.
“It’s kind of our post-COVID run,” North Attleboro coach Sean Mulkerrins said of a two-week interruption in play. “We’ve been playing well.”
Playing their fourth game in a week, the Rocketeers had Ladd score 11 of his points by halftime, while Edan Kelley tallied all nine of his points over the first 16 minutes. Brody Rosenberg (two 3-pointers) and Casey Poirier each contributed nine points for North Attleboro.
Foxboro (2-9) got 16 points apiece from Alex Penders and Dylan Gordon, while Sam Golub hit three of the Warriors’ four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points.
“Our guys kept battling and battling,” Foxboro coach Jon Gibbs said of the Warriors’ 20 fourth quarter points, with eight apiece by Gordon and Penders, cutting the deficit to five points at one stage.
North’s defensive pressure limited Foxboro to 22 points in the first half while Gordon and Penders each had just eight points through three quarters.
”I think it was kind of the number of games that we’ve played in a row here, where we got to the fourth quarter with a big lead and we let Foxboro back in it,” Mulkerrins added. North had taken a 58-35 victory over Foxboro Monday.
Bishop Feehan 64, Austin Prep 51
ATTLEBORO — Having taken a pair of wins over Austin Prep earlier in the Catholic Central League season was no guarantee for success, Bishop Feehan High coach Dean O’Connor warned his Shamrocks. Especially with Austin Prep coming into the McIntyre Gym on a nine-game win streak.
The Shamrocks took care of business at both ends of the court, winning their CCL Cup semifinal to advance to the CCL title game Saturday at Archbishop Williams.
Billy Oram (14 points, 12 rebounds), Charlie Olson (12 points), Eric Nelson (12 points) Mike Hutchins (11) and Adam Drummond (eight) were atop the Shamrock scoresheet.
The Shamrocks owned a 29-26 halftime lead, but then went on a 26-4 surge from midway in the third quarter to early in the fourth quarter in taking an 18-point lead.
In their 18-point third quarter, five Shamrocks scored with Nelson, Drummond and Olson each having four points. Feehan also received a strong second quarter effort in the paint from Rob Pombriant and defensive energy from Justin Neidel.
