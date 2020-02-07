BELLINGHAM — The Norton High boys’ basketball team snapped Bellingham High’s nine-game unbeaten streak at home Friday in a 57-53 Lancers’ Tri-Valley League victory.
Sean McNichols hit four 3-point field goals and finished with 21 points for the MIAA Tournament-bound Lancers (12-4). Mike Belcher added 10 points and Colin Cochrane nine.
Norton took a 43-35 lead into the fourth quarter, but Bellingham narrowed the gap to three points. McNichols hit two 3-point shots before fouling out, then Thomas Bingel hit a key free throw with single digits left on the clock to deny the Blackhawks of a potential game-tying 3-point shot.
“It was their Senior Night, it was a great, loud crowd, a playoff atmosphere,” Norton coach Marc Liberatore said. “It was a real gritty win by the Lancers.”
Norton (11-3 TVL and 8-1 at home), sits in second place behind Medway, which entertains Bellingham Tuesday. The Lancers visit Dover-Sherborn Tuesday.
Bishop Feehan 80, Coyle-Cassidy 32
TAUNTON — Senior John Veno hit three 3-point field goals and finished with 12 points, while junior Justin Neidel also connected on a trio of trifectas for 12 points as Bishop Feehan routed the Warriors to clinch the Eastern Athletic Conference title.
The MIAA Tournament-bound Shamrocks (12-4) owned a 44-18 halftime lead. Fourteen players etched their names in the scoring column for Bishop Feehan, which finished its EAC slate at 4-0. The Shamrocks meet Malden Catholic Tuesday.
Seekonk 58, Fairhaven 48
SEEKONK — With eight players contributing points and knocking down eight 3-point field goals, the Warriors kept their MIAA Tournament hopes alive with the South Coast conference victory.
Seekonk (6-10) held just a 21-20 lead at the half and took a 40-34 lead into the fourth quarter. Nathan Clarke paced the Warriors with 13 points, while Kam Casala added 10 and Elijah Leonard nine.
Seekonk avenged a 20-point loss at Fairhaven earlier in the season. The Warriors next visit Case Tuesday.
Wareham 74, Dighton-Rehoboth 55
REHOBOTH — The Falcons surrendered 44 second-half points to the Vikings in losing the South Coast Conference game.
The Falcons held a 31-30 halftime lead, but managed to score just 24 second half points.
The Vikings, meanwhile, hit five second-half 3-pointers and converted 18 of 24 free throw chances.
Senior guard Shane Mello scored 17 points to pace the Falcons, while junior guard John Marcille contributed 15.
The Falcons (11-5, 8-3) host Old Rochester Tuesday.
Blue Hills Regional 50, Tri-County 46
FRANKLIN — Tri-County senior captain Jordan Pina scored 14 points, dished out four assists and had four steals, while senior captain Tyler Saunders hit three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points, but the Cougars fell in the Mayflower League game.
Tri-County (8-10) cut a 39-19 halftime deficit to four points in the fourth quarter.
The Cougars will try to sweep the season series with a vist to Bristol-Plymouth Wednesday.
