NORTON — The Norton High boys basketball team opened the season flying high on Friday night, rolling over Seekonk High in a 70-50 win at Norton High School.

The Lancers came out of the gate firing, hitting back-to-back 3-pointers by Marquise Pina and Kevin Marinilli. Another Pina 3-pointer had early momentum in Norton’s favor at 9-3.

Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.