NORTON — The Lancers had the outside perimeter touch delivered by Colin Cochrane and the inside presence of Mike Belcher and Hunter Murphy.
That all added up for the Norton High boys’ basketball team to gain a 58-43 conquest of Seekonk High in a non-league game Monday at the Larry Larocque Gymnasium.
The Lancers led from start to finish, scoring the first seven points of the game and then adding another 10 straight in the first quarter to take a 13-point lead.
Then the Lancers scored the first 15 points of the second quarter and gained a 33-14 advantage by intermission.
“For the most part in that first half we caused turnovers,” Marc Liberatore, the Norton coach said of discombobulating the Seekonk offense. “We caused some turnovers and hit some shots.”
Cochrane knocked down eight shots from the floor and totaled 20 points. Belcher (12 points, nine rebounds, two blocked shots) and Murphy (five points, 11 rebounds) made life miserable for the Warriors in the paint.
“The first half, it was their pressure,” Seekonk coach Alex Daluz said of Norton imposing its man-to-man defensive principles on the Warriors, the result being nine turnovers over the first 16 minutes and an 0-for-11 shooting stretch for the first seven minutes of the second quarter.
Kam Casala hit a trio of 3-point shots and finished with 14 points for the Warriors (1-2), while Kyle Blanchard and Elijah Leonard (seven rebounds) each had eight points.
“It felt like most of their points came on transition and us not being able to handle the press,” Daluz added. “We were sloppy and we didn’t get in a lot of offensive sets in that first half.
“In that first half, they outworked us and they ran some good half-court sets and executed what they wanted to do.”
Four Lancers contributed points during the first quarter for Norton, with Cochrane having eight points.
The Lancers were at their finest over the first six minutes of the second quarter, building a 32-9 lead. Thomas Bingel scored off of a steal, then after a Warrior turnover, Cochrane scored in the lane and followed it up with a 3-pointer.
Not to be overshadowed, Brian Miller drove to the basket for two Lancer points, then launched a 3-point shot from the deep-left corner, off of the backboard no less and through the twine. Murphy followed that up by converting an offensive rebound.
Seekonk was limited to merely 20 points over the first 20 minutes of the game. Meanwhile, Belcher scored in low off of a McNichols pass, and then the latter drilled a 3-pointer from the right side off of a Belcher pass.
“Bingel, Cochrane and McNichols really pressured well,” Liberatore praised their play at the other end of the court.
“Sean (McNichols) had a good start to the second half, and that got us comfortable,” Liberatore added. “We got some transition and that makes the game easier. I could play more guys. We didn’t finish great around the basket, and our free-throw shooting will get better (8-for-20).”
The Lancers return home Friday to host Hopkinton for a Tri-Valley League game, while Seekonk meets Old Rochester.
