WEST BRIDGEWATER — The Norton High boys basketball team watched its lead slip away in the fourth quarter where West Bridgewater High rallied with 18 points to prevail 61-57 at home Thursday night.
“They (West Bridgewater) shot the ball real well,” Norton head coach Marc Liberatore said. “They hit a lot of shots and shot the ball real well in the fourth quarter. We only made three field goals in the fourth quarter, so we struggled offensively too.”
Norton led 17-14 after the first quarter, and clung to a 31-29 lead entering halftime. The Lancers held their lead at at 48-43 to start the final quarter, before the Wildcats clawed back for the win.
Justin Marando led Norton with 25 points and Marquise Pina added 19 points
“I think for us, this is our fourth game in eight days, you can kind of see)how tired we were],” Liberatore said. “Especially in the third and fourth quarter, we had some tired legs. Now it gets normal, we can rest a little bit and practice hard. Now we’ve got a couple of days to prepare for the next game on Tuesday.”
Norton faces Bellingham on Tuesday night.
Bishop Feehan 66, Austin Prep 55
The Shamrocks won the consolation game of the CCL Cup as Robert Pombriant had 20 points, leading the charge for Bishop Feehan.
The Shamrocks led 28-13 through the first frame and 37-28 lead at halftime. The lead stayed around 10 points through the second half
Chase Mankins had 19 points and 12 rebounds for Bishop Feehan (8-12) and Jack Chabot had 16 points. The Shamrocks finish their season by winning five of their last six games.
King Philip 59, Xaverian 56
Will Laplante’s 22 points helped lead the Warriors (6-12) to the road win.
King Philip led 26-20 at halftime and held off Xaverian down the stretch as Braeden Scottile added 11 points and Tommy Kilroy chipped in 10 for the Warriors (5-14). KP will play at home Friday night against Franklin.
Wareham 90, Seekonk 62
Wareham’s hot start was too much for Seekonk, which fell behind 9-0 and 26-12 entering the second quarter. By halftime, it was 48-26, and Seekonk was able to get no closer than 19 in the second half.
Cam Culpan led the Warriors (8-11) with 18 points and Isaiah Leonard had eight points. Seekonk’s season finale comes Friday night at Dighton-Rehoboth.