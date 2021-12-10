NORTON — The Norton High boys’ basketball team may not possess length, nor brawn, but the Lancers can certainly shoot the ball.
The Lancers knocked down 10 3-pointers with junior guard-forward Justin Marando hitting four to finish with 22 points as Norton shot its way to a 75-40 victory over Seekonk High Friday in a non-league game at Larocque Gymnasium.
Norton nailed five 3-pointers during a 27-point second quarter explosion for a 46-20 halftime bulge. The Lancers reeled off 18 unanswered points in one stretch to gain a 43-18 lead. During that surge, junior guard Marquise Pina hit a pair of trifectas, while Evan Lander, Justin Galego and Marando each had one.
Six Lancers contributed points in the second quarter session with Lander scoring five of his 11 points and Johnathan Inozil accounting for four of his 10 points.
Four Lancers finished in double scoring figures with Marando (10 rebounds), Pina (15 points with three 3-pointers; eight rebounds) and Inozil (10) having strong season debuts.
“This is a different year for us, we’re small and we’re quick and we can shoot,” Norton High coach Marc Liberatore said. “In the past we won a lot of games 52-48. We’re going to have to pressure the ball to create turnovers and that gets us into transition and allows us to get those kick-out 3’s.”
The Lancers hit 30 shots from the floor, with their 10 3-pointers and 30 points from beyond the arc nearly matching Seekonk’s total output.
The Lancers hit on eight of 15 shots in the first quarter with Pina (seven points with a 3-pointer), Marando with six points and Andrew McGillivray (four rebounds; nine overall) putting Norton into the lead.
Marando and Lander drilled in 3-pointers from the right side to start the second quarter with Inozil assisting on both to build a 27-16 Lancer advantage.
“We knew going into the game that Norton is an upper-class, tough team,” Seekonk coach Alex Daluz said. “They run the ball, they shot it well, they do what they do well.
“They didn’t shoot it all that well in the first quarter, but you knew that it was coming.”
Sophomore forward Jason Andrews scored 12 points for Seekonk, six in each half. Sophomore forward Noah Beausoleil added seven points.
Seekonk’s only lead came at 2-0 when Isaiah Leonard scored the first basket of the season. Norton then broke a 4-4 deadlock as Marando converted an offensive rebound into two points, Pina scored on a fast break and Marando converted a Warrior turnover into two more points.
“We have a lot of stuff to clean up,” Daluz said of 16 second-half turnovers and a defense which allowed 10 straight Norton points, with Marando hitting two more 3-pointers to gain a 59-24 lead.
“After the game, I asked the team to raise their hands on how many them played more than 15 minutes of varsity basketball in a game last year and only one did,” Daluz said of his graduation-ravaged, young roster. “We worked hard and we have to get a lot of guys up to speed, which they will.”
The Lancers hit on eight of 15 first quarter shots and then hit on 11 of 20 shots from the floor in the decisive second quarter
“That’s how we’re going to have to play to be competitive,” Liberatore said. “We did enough in the first half defensively in turning them over. It was close in the first quarter and then we started to hit some 3’s.”
