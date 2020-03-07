TAUNTON -- The Norton High boys basketball team executed its game plan to perfection through the first eight minutes of its MIAA Division 3 South Sectional title game Saturday, hitting four 3-point field goals, twice converting offensive rebounds into baskets and limiting the swift-moving Bulldogs of Jeremiah Burke to 11 points.
Even by halftime, the Lancers were in position to claim a victory, facing merely a six-point deficit. After three quarters, Norton placed itself within two possessions of a championship at Taunton High, trailing by four points with eight minutes remaining.
But with one fruitless possession after another for Norton, the Bulldogs of Burke converted for four-point swings en route to a 64-52 victory.
"They were the better team today," Norton coach Marc Liberatore said of the Bulldogs, who erased an early 22-11 Lancer lead with 19 straight second quarter points and then tallied 22 fourth quarter points on 7-for-14 shooting to keep the Lancers at no fewer than a six-point distance.
"It's tough, 19 wins, to go through the Tri-Valley League, to win 15 of our last 17 (11 straight), we're the bridesmaids and you just want to take that trip to the (TD Bank) Garden," Liberatore said.
Liberatore who had guided Norton to the Division 3 South title game in 2015 before losing to Old Rochester.
Senior center Mike Belcher scored 14 of his 18 points during the second half while taking down 11 rebounds for the No. 4 seed Lancers (19-5). Senior guard Sean McNichols hit a trio of 3-point shots in the first quarter and finished with 15 points, while senior guard Colin Cochrane scored nine of his 13 points during the first half.
"If we could have kept the game in the 50's, who knows, but it was untimely (11) turnovers," Liberatore said.
The Lancers knotted the score at 32-all on a steal and basket by Cochrane with 4:27 left in the third quarter.
"We wanted to take away their athleticism," Liberatore said, "but for four quarters, it's not an easy job.
"That second half, they turned us over a little bit. We worked on the ball screen at the top, but it's hard to duplicate their speed and athleticism. In the third quarter, we adjusted better and started to blitz that high ball screen and our big guys took the ball to the basket, that helped us offensively."
Yet, within the first minute of the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs' Michael Celstin converted an offensive rebound into a three-point playk, and on the next possession, Naleeya Osman knocked down a 3-pointer.
Twice after the Lancers missed pairs of free throws, Burke finished off plays at the other end for points. And when the Lancers blocked a Bulldog shot as the shot clock expired, instead of Norton being awarded possession of the ball, the Lancers were whistled for a foul on the play and Burke hit two free throws.
"You can watch all the film you want and you know what's coming, but what they do, they've been doing it for a long time," Burke coach Sean Ryan said of the Lancers' match-up zone defense forcing the Bulldogs into 12 first half turnovers where they were held to 30 points.
"It took us a while to understand what they were doing," Ryan added. "It slowed us down and we don't want to be slowed down. That worked to their advantage and effected our defense. We finally found the gaps, but we had to stop them on defense."
The Bulldogs did that in the second quarter, limiting the Lancers to four points. After Cochrane scored in low off of a Belcher feed on Norton's first possession, the Lancers never made another field goal -- shooting 1-for-13, while committing seven turnovers.
Even worse, the Lancers surrendered 19 unanswered points to the Bulldogs -- junior guard Josh Roseboro (20 points) hitting two 3-point field goals and sophomore forward Ethan Daleba (15 points, six rebounds) converting a three-point play into a 30-24 edge at the half.
Norton forced eight Burke first quarter turnovers, while shooting 8-for-13 at the other end of the floor. Three-point field goals by McNichols gave Norton its first lead (at 7-6) and sparked a 13-5 surge over the final three minutes. And both Belcher and Thomas Bingel converted offensive rebounds into baskets.
Norton threw a scare into Burke to start the second half with Belcher three times scoring in low and Cochrane finishing off a steal.
But the Bulldogs scored four points off of a pair of Norton turnovers, two more after blocking a Lancer shot, and then Celestin beat the buzzer with an offensive rebound to score and present Burke with a 42-38 lead entering the fourth quarter.
"That's what they do to almost everybody," Liberatore said of the Bulldogs' offensive spurts. "I can't say enough about my team, one of the best we've ever had, they're up there with the best we've ever had. You want to make the trip into Boston, but you run into strong teams."
