NORWOOD — The Norton High boys basketball team battled Norwood High the entire game, but came up short in a 61-55 loss on the road Friday night.
Norwood, a state semifinalist from a year ago, hit a 3-pointer to add to its one-point lead with 30 second to go in regulation to sink the Lancers.
Marquise Pina led Norton in scoring with 15 points while Kevin Marinilli and Jake Ogilvie each had 11 points.
Norton (7-6) hits the hardwood on Tuesday, hosting Bellingham.
King Philip 70, Taunton 51
WRENTHAM — King Philip took a 26-22 lead at half and cruised from there for the win at home.
Defense was key in the win and helping the Warriors gain separation, said head coach Dave Destefano.
“We won the game because of our defensive identity,” Destefano said. “We were able to force some turnovers which led to some easy baskets and our guys were able to find a rhythm on the offenive end.”
The Warriors were led in scoring by Tommy Kilroy with 21. Will Laplante added 19 points and Tommy Martorano had 13. Jack Assini also had 13 points, and took four charges on defense.
KP (8-5) plays on Tuesday at home against Mansfield
Foxboro 56, Oliver Ames 51
FOXBORO — Foxboro had 14 points from Alex Penders in its Hockomock League win.
The Warriors (9-5) held a 30-22 advantage at halftime and led by four entering the fourth quarter before holding on for the win. Adding 10 points each for Foxboro were Ryan LeClair and Sam Golub.
Foxboro plays Tuesday at Taunton.
Wareham 69, Seekonk 38
WAREHAM — The Warriors were down 29-18 at halftime but saw the Vikings get hot in the second half, hitting six 3-pointers to cruise down the stretch.
Jaden Arruda led Seekonk (5-8) with 11 points. Jason Andrews scored 10.
Seekonk plays at West Bridgewater on Monday.
Old Rochester Regional 62, Dighton-Rehoboth 49
DIGHTON — The Falcons trailed 38-20 at the half, but closed within two points in the second half before Old Rochester pulled away to win.
Kyle Mello led D-R in scoring with 12 points. The Falcons (5-8) host Wareham on Friday.
St. Mary’s of Lynn 63, Bishop Feehan 62
LYNN — The Shamrocks trailed 25-23 at halftime but rallied to take a 46-41 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Feehan could not hold on from there as St. Mary’s stormed back to steal the win.
Leading Feehan was Cooper Snead with 28 points and Jack Chabot added 12 points.
The Shamrocks (7-6) play again on Monday at Bishop Fenwick.