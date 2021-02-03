NORTON — For 16 minutes, it was basketball bliss for the Norton High boys’ basketball team.
But after taking a 34-14 halftime lead at the Larocque Gymnasium Wednesday, the Lancers’ bid to upend unbeaten Dedham High was bungled over the final 16 minutes.
The Lancers scored just two points in the third quarter of their Tri-Valley League upset bid and committed 15 second half turnovers, resulting in 20 Marauder points as Dedham returned home unscathed with a 59-48 victory.
“They have a good senior-laden team, that’s why they’re 9-0,” Norton coach Marc Liberatore said of the Marauders scoring 45 second half points. “I just wish that we could have sustained it a little bit longer.”
Coming off of a two-game sweep of Millis, the Lancers (3-2) were at their best at both ends of the floor in the first half.
Senior guard Josh Coffey (23 points) scored 13 first quarter points as the Lancers scored the final 13 points of the quarter, shot 9-for-15 in the first quarter and only committed two turnovers.
Junior guard Justin Marando scored nine second quarter points for the Lancers, hitting a pair of 3-point shots and creating a pair of basket-finishing steals.
At the other end, the Lancers' defensive man-to-man and various zone schemes puzzled the Marauders as Dedham scored just 14 points over the first half.
Dedham shot just 4-for-11 in the first quarter and committed four turnovers, being held scoreless over the final three-plus minutes. The Marauders shot just 2-for-12 in the second quarter and went scoreless for the final four minutes of the first half.
Coffey hit two 3-pointers and converted a three-point play in the first quarter for Norton.
In the second quarter, Marando factored into all 11 Norton points, hitting two free throws, then making two consecutive steals, the second of which resulted in a bucket for Coffey. Marando followed by sinking a 12-foot baseline jumper and followed with a trifecta off of a Dedham turnover.
From the outset of the second half, Dedham intensified its ball-pressure zone defenses confounding Lancer ball movement. As a result, the Marauders reeled off 18 straight points, including the final 13 of the third quarter, but still faced a 36-34 deficit.
“We had three good shots in a row and the ball fell off of the rim and then it’s uh-oh,” Liberatore said.
Dedham hit on a trio of 3-pointers and scored 11 points off of eight Norton turnovers in that third quarter, while Norton was able to hit on just one of 10 field goal attempts.
“We got sloppy with the ball and then we got tentative (on offense),” Liberatore said. “You've got to get (defensive) stops when you miss shots and we weren’t doing that.”
A 3-point field goal by Matt Ryan (14 points) put Dedham into the lead on a third-chance offensive rebounding situation.
A runner by Marquise Pina (eight points) cut the Marauder lead to 39-38 two minutes into the fourth quarter for Norton, then a pair of free throws from the fingertips of Coffey made it a 42-40 margin with just over five minutes left.
The Marauders' Dagen Darnell (12 points) hit a pair of 3-point field goals and converted an offensive rebound as Dedham took a 47-40 lead.
Norton visits Dedham Friday
