WEST BRIDGEWATER — The Norton High boys basketball team dropped its fourth straight game to West Bridgewater High on Thursday night, falling 60-47 on the road.
The Lancers held a 30-29 lead at halftime, but were unable to hold back West Bridgewater’s 3-point brigade as the Wildcats took over in the second half.
West Bridgewater converted from beyond the arc 15 times in the game, although Norton wasn’t quite out of it until late in the fourth quarter, holding the difference at 46-41 with five minutes to go.
“I’m trying to think in all my years here, there isn’t too many teams that have made 15 3-pointers against us,” Norton head coach Marc Liberatore said. “We saw them against Seekonk, and they shot it well, and we played mostly man-to-man (defense). They still made 15. They did a good job.”
Marqiuse Pina scored 24 points for the Lancers for his second 20-plus showing this week.
“We’re still struggling for that second scorer to go along with him,” Liberatore said. “Two games, he’s had 29 and 24. We’ve got a bunch of young kids playing, so they’re gaining good varsity experience.”
Shawn Clary scored six points for Norton in what Liberatore called one of his best games at the varsity level. Liberatore also praised the sophomore’s work on the defensive end, calling him one of the best defenders on the floor Thursday night.
On top of finding a second shooter, Liberatore said the team is still looking for a defense they can consistently look to after allowing 60-plus points in its third straight game.
“We’ve got to find a defense we can be more consistent with,” Liberatore said. “Our last three games we’ve given up over 60 (points) and that’s not a good recipe for us. Whether is be man or zone, we’ve got to get a little more consistent defensively. At times we’re good, but then we’ll have a (bad quarter).”
Norton (2-4) hosts Millis Friday night. Liberatore said the quick turnaround is a good one for the team, which will face another 2-4 team.
“I think it’s more a positive that the turnaround is (Friday) night and at home,” Liberatore said. “The practice time is great, but you just got get out and live with some of the mistakes the young guys make and continue to see them grow. We’re excited at getting right back at it.”
Tri-County 44, Norfolk Agricultural 26
WALPOLE — The Cougars raced past Nortfolk Agricultural on the road, winning their third straight.
Keegan Walker scored 13 points, grabbing eight rebounds with tree steals to lead the charge on the floor for the Cougars.
Tri-County (4-3) next plays Friday night against Bethany Christian.