WOBURN — The Norton High boys basketball team’s postseason run came up one win short of the MIAA Division 3 final Tuesday night, falling 87-49 to top-seeded St. Mary’s of Lynn.
The No. 4 Lancers held the game tied at only one point — at 3-all. Following Justin Marando’s 3-pointer to even the score, the Spartans ran off a 13-0 run, capitalizing off Norton turnovers to shoot ahead 16-3 in the first quarter.
“It was pretty obvious we had too many turnovers in that first quarter,” Norton head coach Marc Liberatore said. “You get down 10 and it feels like 20 (against St. Mary’s) because they’re so electric and athletic.
“They shot the heck out of the ball tonight too and it’s hard when they shoot that well because you can’t zone (defense) them. If you try to play them man (to man), then the athleticism will show up.”
The Lancers (21-6) chipped away slightly, getting six unanswered in their favor, but St. Mary’s (26-1) answered right back with a game-ending run to make it a 36-11 contest. By halftime the deficit was borderline a blowout at 48-21.
Liberatore had mentioned the Spartans’ ability to generate a game-ending run at will Tuesday, saying the team’s success in speed and in pressuring on defense was where it thrived.
Despite not much going right for the Lancers, they did succeed in taking the pressure off leading scorer and Tri-Valley League MVP Justin Marando. Marquise Pina showed aggressiveness with the ball, driving to the basket often to finish with a team-high 21 points. No other Lancer hit for double digits.
“He loves that type of transition game and he did step up because we were struggling shooting it and getting in our sets,” Liberatore said of Pina. “A lot of that is credited to their athleticism and defense, and they do a great job of causing turnovers. Once it got into that (fast) pace, we were going to struggle.”
The difference swelled in the second half as St. Mary’s continued to pour it on. By the end of the third quarter, it was 72-37 as the Spartans’ reserves didn’t let off the throttle.
Leading St. Mary’s in scoring was David Brown Jr., who finished with 23 points — connecting from 3-point range six times. Brown Jr. got the praise from Norton as one of the best in Massachusetts, but Liberatore again contributed the real Achilles heel of the game to turnovers.
“David Brown Jr., he has to be one of the best guards in the state,” Liberatore said. “He showed it tonight. He hit threes, he got downhill, but the biggest problem for us was turnovers and they thrived on it. Credit to them, they’re a great team and someone’s going to have to play real well to beat them (in the Division 3 final).”
The Lancers end the season with a record of 21-6 with its deepest playoff run in Division 3 since 1989. Norton bids farewell to seniors Andrew Tetrault, Evan Lander (2 points), Jonathan Inozil (4), Justin Galego (3), Matthew Kirrane (5) and Justin Mirando (5).
Despite coming up short, Liberatore said the Lancers’ success with a storied playoff run and a league title to boot was something to be proud of looking back.
“To get here, first time since 1989, to be league champs and make this round, they have a lot to be proud of,” Liberatore said. “This one will hurt because we wanted to compete better, but once that fades away, they’ve got a lot to be proud of.”