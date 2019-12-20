MEDWAY — The Norton High boys’ basketball team overcame an early frigid start to take a lead into the fourth quarter before succumbing to defending Tri-Valley League champion Medway High 52-46 Friday night
The Lancers scored only one point during the first quarter and faced a 17-1 deficit after eight minutes, but then outscored the Mustangs 17-3 during the third quarter to take a 34-32 lead into the final eight minutes.
However, the Lancers missed on 19 free throw attempts overall, including four crucial ones on a potential five-point play in the waning seconds.
“You’re not going to beat the defending league champions shooting 15-for-34 at the foul line,” Norton coach Marc Liberatore said. “We were right there too.”
The Lancers faced a six-point deficit with less than a minute left. A Lancer was fouled in a 3-point shot attempt and Medway was assessed a technical foul on the play as well, but Norton made just one of the five free throw attempts.
Mike Belcher scored 12 points, Colin Cochrane 10 and Sean McNichols nine for the Lancers.
Hunter Murphy and Cochrane each scored six points during Norton’s third quarter surge, while Belcher had four points.
The Lancers return home Monday to host Seekonk.
Dighton-Rehoboth 56, Fairhaven 46
MEDWAY — Dighton-Rehoboth senior Ishmael Christmas scored all of his 10 points in the final four minutes of the South Coast Conference game to help lift the Falcons over the Blue Devils.
D-R faced a 22-20 halftime deficit in a see-saw contest, but then took a 43-32 lead into the fourth quarter.
Junior John Marcille scored 10 of his team-high 20 points in the second half while senior Shane Mello scored 12 of his 17 points in the third quarter to help the Falcons outscor Fairhaven 23-10.
The Falcons aided their own cause at the foul line, hitting 20-of-26 overall, including 13-for-16 in second half.
D-R (2-0) travels to Bishop Connolly on Monday.
Old Rochester 62, Seekonk 40
MATTAPOISETT — The Warriors shot 0-for-19 from 3-point range in the first half as they trailed 35-18 at the intermission and couldn’t dig themselves out of it in a South Coast Conference defeat.
Elijah Leonard and Nate Clarke each scored eight points for the Warriors, who faced a 49-25 lead heading into the fourth. Seekonk (1-1) will travel to Norton on Monday.
Tri-County 52, Old Colony 44
FRANKLIN — The Cougars rallied for their first victory of the season, beating Old Colony for the first time in six season in the Mayflower League game as Tri-County went 14-for-22 at the foul line in the win.
Junior T.J. Sedam scored a team-high 12 points for Tri-County, going 4-for-8 from the foul line with 10 rebounds and three steals.
Senior Tyler Saunders scored 11 points for Tri-County, hitting seven of his 10 free throw attempts.
The Cougars faced a 33-29 deficit entering the fourth quarter, but hit four of six shots down the stretch to prevail.
The Cougars (1-3) next host the Tri-County Boosters Holiday Tourney with Cape Cod Tech, Bristol Aggie, Norfolk Aggie in the field Dec. 27-28.
