NORTON — It will be uncharted waters for the Norton High boys basketball team Tuesday night.
For the first time since 1989, No. 4 seed Norton will enter the Final Four of the MIAA Division 3 boys state tournament, traveling up to Woburn High School in order to take on top-seeded St. Mary’s of Lynn at 7:15 p.m.
The Lancers, boasting a 21-5 record and in the midst of a magical run that has seen them battle through each win, enter the game coming off Saturday’s 59-39 win over No. 12 Old Rochester in the state quarterfinals.
This time out, the Lancers will face their toughest opponent to date. The Spartans are one of the highest scoring offenses in the Division 3 bracket, winning games 94-60 and 88-44 early in their postseason run, and are looking for their third state title since 2010.
Norton head coach Marc Liberatore expects St. Mary’s to be aggressive in moving the ball in speed, noting its ability to create a game-ending run.
St. Mary’s 64-46 win over fellow Tri-Valley League member Dover-Sherborn in the state quarterfinals was part of Norton’s Sunday film review to help give the Lancers an idea to game-plan.
“We’re fortunate they played Dover-Sherborn Friday night, who’s in our league,” Liberatore said. “We watched that film and were able to at least see what they’re about. They’re talented and young and play up-tempo, and are capable of having 25-point quarters. Almost every film you watch, you see them go on a run somewhere in the game and that happened on Friday. The problem is, once they go on a run like that, you’re looking uphill and down 15 to a team that is so talented. You’ve got to avoid letting them get those big runs.”
Liberatore said a combination of pressure, capitalizing on turnovers and successful 3-point shooting has been a successful combo for the Spartans all season.
“They pressure pretty well, so they’re going to get a made basket and frequently be in pressure,” Liberatore said. “If you have turnovers, they convert those, and they shoot the three very well and take a lot of threes. If you have a couple of turnovers against the press and then try to defend in the half-court they (can) get a couple threes.”
For Norton, the work in practice has been trying to break the press and keeping the tempo in their favor by slowing down the game with methodical possessions.
“We’ve been doing a lot of press break, because we know that’s going to come most likely,” Liberatore said. “For us it’s having some patience when we run our offensive sets. They’re going to want the tempo to be very fast.
“We like to run our sets until we get the shot we want, so continuing to have patience in our offensive sets so they have to defend well into the shot clock would be advantageous for us.”
Among other things of focus for the Lancers is working on finding their leading scorer — Tri-Valley MVP Justin Marando — open for chances while also needing other scorers to be aggressive with the ball.
“I think our screens are going to have to be better because I think they’re going to give him a lot of attention,” Liberatore said. “Our second and third scorers, guys like Marquise Pina and Jonathan Inozil, those guys are going to have to be a little more aggressive offensively too. Those guys are probably going to have to be more aggressive, and they’re more than capable.”