TAUNTON — Grittiness, toughness, determination — all those attributes that have defined the blue-collar work ethic of the many student-athletes that have represented Norton High School in all arenas of competition through the decades.
The 2019-20 edition of boys’ basketball at Norton High carries with it all of those monikers, as evidenced in a 67-53 upset of No. 1 seed Rockland High in the semifinal round of the MIAA Division 3 South Sectional Tuesday night at Taunton High.
Senior guard Colin Cochrane knocked down three 3-point field goals and finished with 22 points, while senior guard Sean McNichols hit a pair of trifectas and scored 14 of his 18 points after halftime, with senior center Mike Belcher providing a monster double-double with 15 points and 16 rebounds.
And that’s not to discount the workmanship in the paint from Hunter Murphy, but the ultimate definition of a Lancer would be senior guard Thomas Bingel, who left the rudder of Rockland High’s basketball team, senior point guard and captain Dante Vazquez, in ruins.
“The third quarter, they superceded our intensity,” Rockland coach Fred Damon said of the Lancers overcoming a 26-25 halftime deficit with a 24-point third quarter spurt. “We’re not good enough to not play hard against a very good team.
“Norton out-worked us, outhustled us and out-toughed us.”
The 32 minutes of detail to duty enabled No. 4 seed Norton (19-4) to notch its 11th straight win and a date against Jeremiah Burke in Saturday’s Division 3 championship game. Burke routed Wareham 85-50 in Tuesday night’s other semifinal game.
McNichols delivered eight points in Norton’s momentum-swinging third quarter, while Murphy and Cochrane each had six points and Belcher four, giving Norton a 49-37 lead entering the fourth quarter.
The Lancers used a 12-2 surge with Cochrane hitting a runner from the left, and with a Rockland turnover on the ensuing possession, McNichols took the ball to the basket for two more points.
The Lancers held a 61-41 lead four minutes into the fourth quarter as Belcher scored in low off of a Cochrane offensive rebound; McNichols drilled a 3-pointer; Belcher scored on a layin after a Matt O’Keefe offensive rebound; while Cochrane then added four more points with power drives to the rim.
“I have the utmost respect for them (Rockland), they’ve been to the state tournament in 49 of the past 52 years,” Norton coach Marc Liberatore said. “They play hard, they play gritty. In the first five minutes of the game, we weren’t ready for that. We were having trouble passing and catching.
“They play physical and hard-nosed man defense. We had to do little things to get open, then we started running our stuff and we did.
“Dante (Vazquez) getting in foul trouble (No. 3 three minutes into the third quarter) and our pressure really getting going, we talked about playing tough and we did that,” Libertore added. “We executed offensively and our match-up zone, we did a good job. We talked about their strengths, the only way you beat them is to play tough and hard.
“We wanted to take away the perimeter on them and Dante is so physical and strong with his left-hand drive, we didn’t want to get caught — we wanted to be one-on-one and Bingel initiates that whole thing. He is the defensive tone-setter. Then Colin (Cochrane) and Sean (McNichols) match up on the wings.”
The Lancers, plagued by nine first quarter turnovers and with just one field goal over the first four minutes of the second quarter faced their largest deficit at eight points (23-15). However, the Lancers buckled down defensively limiting the Bulldogs (19-3) to one field goal over the final six minutes of the first half and to two field goals over the first five minutes of the second half.
The Lancers produced 24 third quarter points on 9-for-13 shooting. And just when Rockland thought it was denting Norton’s defensive armor, reducing the gap to 54-41 with just under six minutes left, the Lancers silenced the Bulldogs by scoring nine straight points.
“Some of our big players did not have good nights, but that’s a tribute to Norton’s defense,” Damon said. “They slowed us down. We knew how they could score, we wanted the game just like that, we wanted it to be in the low 50’s. And then they score 24 points in the third quarter.”
