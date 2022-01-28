NORTON — Johnathan Inozil scored six of his 17 points during the fourth quarter to steer the Norton High boys’ basketball team to a 57-51 victory over previously unbeaten Norwood in a Tri-Valley League game Friday at the Larocque Gymnasium.
The Lancers improved to 10-3 on the season and qualified for the MIAA Tournament.
Norton held a 23-22 halftime lead, but flourished in the third quarter with 19 points to take a 42-35 lead into the final eight minutes.
Norwood (9-1) was never able to cut the gap to fewer than four points at 55-51.
The Lancers hit on 13 free throws, going seven for nine in the fourth quarter.
Marquise Pina added 14 points and Justin Marando 10 for Norton.
Arlington Catholic 61,
Bishop Feehan 53
ARLINGTON — The Shamrocks were limited to nine fourth quarter points in losing the Catholic Central League game.
Arlington Catholic faced a 44-41 deficit after three quarters and then pumped in 20 fourth quarter points, shooting 10-for-14 at the free throw line to take command.
Cooper Snead scored 12 of his 18 points during the first half in present the Shamrocks with the early momentum.
John Egan added nine points and Dylan Capua eight. The Shamrocks (3-9) are slated to host Attleboro Sunday at 5 p.m.
Keefe Tech 47, Tri-County 35FRANKLIN — Junior Jad Jaber scored 14 points and came up with three steals, but the Cougars of Tri-County were unable to overcome a 26-17 halftime deficit in losing the non-league game.
The Cougars (2-9) visit Southeastern Regional Tuesday.