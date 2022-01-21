NORTON — The Norton High boys’ basketball team had its five-game winning streak halted by Hopkinton High Friday as the Hillers left Larocque Gymnasium with a 54-47 victory.
Marquise Pina scored 11 of his 25 points in the third quarter as the Lancers rallied from a 27-15 halftime deficit to close to within 36-35, but Hopkinton hit on 14 free throws in the fourth quarter to keep the Lancers (9-2) at bay. The Hillers outscored Norton 15-3 at the foul line.
“We started slow, we couldn’t shoot the ball,” Norton coach Marc Liberatore said of Norton’s 15 points in the first half.
Pina hit four 3-point field goals in the game, while Justin Marando finished with 11 points as Norton closed to within one point with 1:14 to go. The Lancers have a TVL game Tuesday at Medfield.
Dighton-Rehoboth 54, Gr. New Bedford Voke 52
NEW BEDFORD — Senior center Ryan Ouellette scored seven of his game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter as the Falcons hung on to come away with the win.
D-R (7-2, 5-1 SCC) trailed 42-41 to start the fourth quarter, but went on a six-point run for a 48-42 lead before the Bears rallied down the stretch. D-R’s Myles Mendoza hit the front end of a one-and-one at the foul line with 13.7 seconds left for the final margin as Greater New Bedford’s Dante Nevado missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
The Falcons, who trailed at the half 28-27, resume their SCC slate Tuesday at home against Somerset Berkley.
Fairhaven 50, Seekonk 37
SEEKONK — The Warriors were able to score just 13 points in the second half in falling to the Blue Devils. The Warriors (5-6) led 24-23 at halftime, but Fairhaven’s Peter Joseph scored 15 of his 20 points in the second half for Fairhaven, including 12 in the fourth quarter.
Jason Andrews scored 11 points for Seekonk, while Kevin Crowe had eight. Noah Beausoleil and Cam Culpan each scored seven points. The Warriors are at Bourne Tuesday.
Bristol-Plymouth 73, Tri-County 34
FRANKLIN — Jad Jaber and Zack Blenkhorn each scored eight points, but the Cougars were routed in the Mayflower League loss. Tri-County (2-6) has a non-league game with Nantucket Sunday.