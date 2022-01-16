WRENTHAM — Senior center-forward Braeden Sottile and junior guard Will LaPlante were the inside-outside forces once again for the King Philip Regional High boys’ basketball team in post a 69-55 victory over Xaverian High Sunday in a non-league game.
After putting up 85 points against Milford Friday in overtime, the Warriors (3-4) won for the second time in three days with a 41-point second-half outburst.
“The guys like to score points, we just have to work on our defense,” KP coach Dave DeStefano said as the Warriors broke away from a tight-fisted contest in the second half after owning a 28-24 lead by intermission.
Sottile scored 24 points, hitting four 3-point field goals, while LaPlante added 20 points. Grant Kinney drilled three of KP’s nine 3-pointers in the game and finished with 12 points.
Sottile scored 10 of KP’s 18 third-quarter points, while LaPlante tallied 12 points in the fourth quarter, knocking down all 10 of his free throws there.
All told, the Warriors hit on 17 of 21 chances at the free-throw line. “We got ourselves into good positions to make shots,” DeStefano said of the Warriors’ second-half marksmanship.
The Warriors host Canton Tuesday for a Hockomock League game.