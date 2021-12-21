NATICK — No matter how hard they tried, the Bishop Feehan High boys’ basketball team had no answer for Natick High’s Jason O’Keefe.
O’Keefe nailed seven 3-point field goals and finished with 25 points in leading the Red Hawks to a 64-54 victory over the Shamrocks Tuesday in a non-league game.
O’Keefe hit four of his seven trifectas during the third quarter as Natick took a 49-42 lead into the fourth quarter. The Red Hawks held a 32-30 margin at intermisison.
Junior Cooper Snead paced Bishop Feehan (2-1) with 17 points, hitting five 3-point field goals. Jack Chabot added 14 points and Rob Pombriant eight.
Natick hit on 11 3-pointers in the game, seven during the second half to keep the Shamrocks at distance. Bishop Feehan visits North Attleboro Thursday.
Wareham 80 Seekonk 66 (OT)
WAREHAM — Jason Andrews poured in 28 points for Seekonk, but the Warriors went flat from the floor in overtime in losing the South Coast Conference game.
Seekonk and the Vikings were deadlocked at 65-all at the end of regulation time, but the Warriors were able to tally just one point in the extra session.
Isaiah Leonard scored 12 points and Cam Culpan 11 for Seekonk (1-2). The Warriors visit Case Tuesday.
