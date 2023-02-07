SHARON — The Foxboro High boys basketball team could not hold on to a slim halftime lead as Sharon High battled back for a 68-64 win at home in Hockomock League play Tuesday night.
The Warriors led 32-28 at the half the Eagles rallied to even the score at 50-all before taking the lead in the fourth quarter for the win.
Alex Penders led Foxboro (9-8) with 20 points while Sam Golub added 12 points.
The Warriors host Stoughton on Friday.
Milford 63, North Attleboro 56
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Rocketeers trailed 36-24 at halftime and never recovered to tumble to 0-14.
Givani Carney had 21 points to pace North Attleboro, which is at Bishop Feehan on Thursday.
Seekonk 64, Fairhaven 58 (OT)
SEEKONK — Jason Andrews had a game-high 22 points in the win for Seekonk, with a basket at the end of regulation to force overtime. The Warriors also had 10 points from Noah Beausoleil.
Seekonk (9-8) plays host to Dighton-Rehoboth on Monday.
Cardinal Spellman 85, Bishop Feehan 74
ATTLEBORO — The Shamrocks allowed 49 points in the second half to the Cardinals after a 36-all tie at halftime.
Jack Chabot packed Feehan with a career-high 38 points.
The Shamrocks (9-6) return to action on Thursday, hosting North Attleboro.
Dighton-Rehoboth 56, Apponequet 52 (OT)
DIGHTON — The Falcons led nearly the entire way until the Lakers pulled even with 15 seconds left in the fourth quarter to force overtime.
D-R (6-9) was led by Isaac Christmas and James Lingard, both with 12 points. D-R plays again on Thursday at Bishop Connolly.
Dedham 65, Norton 63
DEDHAM — Norton dropped a tight match to Dedham, nearly rallying back from a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter.
The Lancers had a shot to tie the game with 30 seconds left, but the ball didn’t fall,
Norton (8-7) was led by Kevin Marinilli with 17 points and Marquise Pina with 16. Jake Ogilvie and Brandon Scovil had 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Norton plays Friday, hosting Dover-Sherborn.