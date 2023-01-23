STOUGHTON — The Foxboro High boys basketball team took a wire-to-wire 73-50 win over Stoughton High on Monday, pouring it on early and not looking back in a Hockomock League rout.
The Warriors led by 10 after the first quarter at 24-14 and extended the difference at 46-27 going into halftime, thanks to a 9-0 run in the second quarter. Foxboro led the Black Knights by 20 entering the fourth quarter at 60-40.
Foxboro head coach Jon Gibbs said the tone for the game was set by the Warriors’ defense, which in turn fed the offense.
“We wanted to set the tone with our defense,” Gibbs said. “We talked a lot about being the team with the most energy and I thought we did a good job of that. I think it was huge to get some separation in the second quarter and you could see our confidence growing as the game went on. It led to us playing with a lot more energy than them.”
Alex Penders led the Warriors in scoring with 21 points, completing a double-double with 16 rebounds. He also had five blocks and four assists.
Ryan Cotter scored 15 points with nine rebounds and four assists for Foxboro. Ryan Kelley added 15, Nolan Gordon scored nine and Ryan LeClair scored eight points.
“Early in the game they were trying to deny Alex Penders and Sam Golub the ball,” Gibbs said. “It was like they were denying those guys and daring the other guys to step up and score, and they did. They challenged other guys to score and other guys did.
“We showed tonight we have a great team all-around and we’re not just two guys,” Gibbs added. “It was a really good team win, great to see so many guys get involved.”
Foxboro (7-5) gets right back to action Tuesday, hosting North Attleboro.