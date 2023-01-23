STOUGHTON — The Foxboro High boys basketball team took a wire-to-wire 73-50 win over Stoughton High on Monday, pouring it on early and not looking back in a Hockomock League rout.

The Warriors led by 10 after the first quarter at 24-14 and extended the difference at 46-27 going into halftime, thanks to a 9-0 run in the second quarter. Foxboro led the Black Knights by 20 entering the fourth quarter at 60-40.