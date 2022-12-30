BARNSTABLE — The Foxboro High boys basketball team took a 60-50 win over over Barnstable High on Friday as Alex Penders led the Warriors with a 26-point showing.
Foxboro led 30-26 at the half and took the lead to 47-33 entering the fourth quarter.
Sam Golub added 11 points for Foxboro (4-2), which plays again on Friday, hosting Sharon.
SEEKONK — Seekonk quickly fell behind in a 15-0 hole to open the first half and couldn’t bring the difference back.
The Warriors pulled within 43-41, but was “unable to get over the hump,” said head coach Alex Daluz.
Leading on the floor for Seekonk was Jason Andrews with 27 points, converting six times from 3-point range.
Seekonk (1-5) plays Friday at Old Rochester Regional.