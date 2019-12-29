MANSFIELD — Not once did the Attleboro High boys’ basketball team have the advantage on the scoreboard at the James Albertini Gymnasium Sunday against the Mansfield High Hornets.
Seven times during the second half, the Bombardiers closed within a shot of drawing even with the Hornets. But every time the defending Hockomock League champion and Division 1 South Tournament finalist Hornets would respond with a defensive stop, a rebound, a field goal or some free throws.
With senior swingman Sam Stevens knocking down six 3-point field goals and flourishing against the Bombardiers’ man-to-man defensive scheme for 26 points, while junior center-forward T.J. Guy displayed his suaveness and dexterity to total 24 points, Mansfield held off the Bombardiers 71-62 in an early-season contest of Kelley-Rex Division heavyweights.
AHS senior captain and guard Bryant Ciccio hit nine shots from the floor, 10 shots at the free-throw line, and parlayed a 32-point effort into nearly bringing the Bombardiers back from a 12-point (29-17) first-half deficit and a 13-point (63-50) second-half gap.
“We did a good job defensively, we were pretty consistent,” Mansfield High coach Mike Vaughan said, as his team forced AHS into shooting 4-for-11 in both the first and second quarters, limiting Ciccio to 13 first half-points, and Charles, plagued by fouls (No. 3 two minutes into the second half), without a first-half field goal.
“They present so many matchup problems, and you have to make so many adjustments throughout the game,” Vaughan added. “T.J. (Guy) is one of the few guys that can match Charles — he’s not as big, but big enough to keep him in check.You’re trying to take care of Q (Charles), then Ciccio starts hitting a few and you have to adjust to him.”
The Bombardiers had reduced Mansfield’s lead to 53-50 after a drive to the basket by Nick McMahon and two free throws by Ciccio with just under four minutes left.
But true to form, the Hornets answered with 10 straight points. Stevens finished off a Boen pass with a 3-pointer, then twice Guy executed nifty power drives to the basket. After the second field goal, Boen made a steal on the ensuing AHS inbounds play and converted that into a three-point play.
“We controlled tempo most of the game, and offensively, we minimized our turnovers (15) from the previous three games when we were 20-plus,” Vaughan said.
Just when AHS narrowed the gap on Mansfield in the first half to 20-17 after Tim Callahan drained a trifecta and Ciccio drove to the basket for a bucket with better than six minutes left, the Hornets handsomely responded by scoring nine straight points — Stevens hitting a 3-pointer from the left, Chris Hill scoring on an offensive rebound, Guy draining a pair of free throws and then Stevens finishing off a Guy pass after a Matt Boen (seven assists, seven rebounds) steal.
“We were battling the whole game,” AHS coach Mark Houle said after the Bombardiers surrendered 20 points (on 8-for-12 shooting) to Mansfield in the very first quarter, with Stevens hitting three 3-point shots. “You have to start the game from the beginning, and it starts with defense.”
The Bombardiers faced a 31-26 deficit at intermission and a 44-42 gap entering the fourth quarter, in which the Hornets tallied 27 points (making 7-of-10 floor shots), notching their final nine points over the final two minutes of the contest, all at the free-throw line.
“One of the main things that Mansfield does is that their transition offense is very good,” Houle added. “If you can’t stop their transition, you’re already at a loss. You’re working hard for 20 seconds on the shot clock, and then they find the open guy and make that open three!
“At the same time, you have to finish possessions. We had several possessions there (in the second half) where we had decent looks, things that we were trying to do, going inside-out, and we didn’t finish.”
The Bombardiers faced a 44-37 deficit entering the final minute of the third quarter, but Callahan found Ciccio for a 3-pointer, then dished the ball off to Charles in low to make it, once again, a one-possession contest.
“Then they come back down and work it or hit a three,” Houle sighed, as the Bombardiers (3-2) suffered their second straight setback. “We didn’t want to be in a fast-break game with those guys, but we wanted to execute better. We’re still trying to figure out things with our team.”
The Hornets (3-1) return to their home floor Tuesday afternoon for a 3:30 tapoff against Bridgewater-Raynham, while AHS next visits Oliver Ames Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.