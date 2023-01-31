WRENTHAM — The Mansfield High boys basketball team continued its season-long roll on Tuesday night, improving to 15-1 this season with a 69-53 dismantling of King Philip Regional High.
The Hornets’ win over the Warriors was Mansfield’s sixth in a row to improve to 15-1, with its lone loss coming earlier this month.
Mansfield head coach Mike Vaughan said that, given the circumstances against a tough King Philip (8-6) team, the win spoke volumes as to how his Hornets are playing.
“I told my guys, at the end of the day, when you can win a game in January, on the road, on a Tuesday night, in this type of environment against this type of team, it speaks volumes of where we’re at and what we’re capable of accomplishing,” Vaughan said.
The Hornets opened the game with a first quarter where they hit six 3-pointers for a 20-12 advantage after the first eight minutes. The up-tempo Hornets allowed the game to get as close as three points before extending their lead to 34-25 at halftime.
Mansfield’s success from beyond the 3-point arc early on was not by design as much as it was King Philip giving the Hornets the open look.
“We take the open looks, we try not to settle for threes or jack them up,” Vaughan said. “I think (King Philip) does a good job of packing the line and really forcing you to play around the perimeter. I thought our shot selection was good, we were trying to find the best available shot for us.”
The Hornets continued to shoot 3-pointers to open the second half, hitting from beyond the arc on its first two scoring possessions. Even so, the Warriors never found themselves entirely out of the game, pulling to within 44-39 and closing out the third quarter with back-to-back baskets to make it 50-43.
A trey from King Philip’s Jack Assini to open the fourth quarter made it 50-46 and showed that the Warriors were going to go down swinging, but the Hornets repeatedly made their way to the foul line, helping them extend the lead to more than 10.
JT Veiking’s 3-pointer off an offensive rebound with 2:39 to go in the fourth was a dagger, making it 65-53 as the Hornets continued to score while KP went silent the rest of the way.
Eddie McCoy paced Mansfield with 20 points. Veiking added 15 points and Trevor Foley had 11.
King Philip head coach Dave Destefano noted that his squad struggled closing out on defense, coming off screens and communicating in an effort to slow down the Hornets.
“To slow them down, it’s all about are you ready to commit and close out hard,” Destefano said. “I thought we didn’t do a great job of that tonight. We could have done a better job of talking off screens, ... for us we need to really commit as a team defensively. We’re going to see some teams (in the future) that can really shoot.”
King Philip was led by Will Laplante’s 20 points on a night where eight Warriors’ scorers got in the scorebook.
“King Philip is an interesting team to play because they put you in such a bad defensive pickle,” Vaughan said. “You’re spending so much time defending the 3-point line because they shoot it so well and often, but then you give up some easy baskets (inside) so it becomes a frustrating team to play.”
With five games left before the Mansfield Roundball Tournament to cap the regular season, there is a loud buzz around the Hornets, who are ranked second in the MIAA Division 2 power rankings.
“The mindset changes a little bit this time of the year,” Vaughan said. “End of January, it gets a little tough, but as you get into February and planning and looking at state matchups and seedings, it starts to re-energize everyone. The guys are starting to see that.”
The Hornets next host Foxboro on Friday while the Warriors travel to Franklin Friday night.
