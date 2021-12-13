ATTLEBORO — The challenges are aplenty for Dean O’Connor and his Bishop Feehan High boys’ basketball team.
Having graduated eight seniors from a 17-win, Catholic Central League championship team, O’Connor is choreographing new combinations of Shamrocks into what will undoubtedly be an athletic and very competitive squad.
“We’re a work in progress,” O’Connor said. “Losing five three-year varsity kids (to graduation), we’re just inexperienced at the varsity level. But we have talent.”
The good news is that O’Connor has graduates from an unbeaten junior varsity team.
Coming off of scrimmages with Mansfield and Medway, O’Connor is encouraged by the progress and play of his Shamrocks.
“We learned some things, we’ve made some improvements, but we have a ways to go,” O’Connor said.
The Shamrock backcourt will be composed of 5-foot-10 senior Craig Scharland, versatile 6-foot-2 junior John Mignacca, 5-foot-10 junior Jim Fasy, 5-foot-7 junior Dylan Capua and promising 6-foot-1 sophomore Max Crawford.
Up front, 6-foot-3 senior captain Rob Pombriant has the most experience of any Shamrock. Aside him will be 6-foot-2 junior shooter Cooper Snead and the physical presence of 6-foot-2 junior Case Mankins, a rebounding and post scoring force.
O’Connor is expecting good play from six-foot senior captain Colin Sheeran, active 6-foot-2 senior John Egan and six-foot junior Jack Chabot.
“We have a lot of interchangeable guys, that will be one of our strengths,” O’Connor said of guard-forward types. “There are a lot of guys who can play multiple roles. I just hope that we can score inside and outside.”
O’Connor bolstered Bishop Feehan’s non-league schedule with rivalry games against Attleboro, Mansfield and North Attleboro, while adding O’Bryant and Natick.
“We learned a little bit about the (CCL) league last year, to win it our first year was great,” O’Connor said, with the Shamrocks now competing at the MIAA Division 1 level.
“We’re going to have to hang our hats on our defense and rebounding, sharing the ball on offense,” O’Connor added. “We still have to figure out who’s who.”
Norton
With four starters returning and shooters all over the floor, the Lancers appear to be prepared for a successful season in the Tri-Valley League. However, coach Marc Liberatore does not have much frontcourt size, so rebounding and post defense will be paramount.
“That’s our strength, we’re quick, we’re fast, we handle the ball well and we can shoot it,” Liberatore said. “We’re smaller, we can do three-quarter court defense, but rebounding, that’s the challenge.”
The Lancers possess a prime-time TVL player in 6-foot-2 junior captain Justin Marando (13 ppg), who can create his own shots and runs off screens well.
The Lancers had a 4-5 record in the abbreviated season.
“We were young so we’re bringing a lot of guys back that got their feet wet,” Liberatore said.
Senior captain, 5-foot-11 Evan Lander, 5-foot-10 senior point guard Andrew Tetreault, 5-foot-10 senior Johnathan Inozil, 5-foot-10 senior Justin Galego, 5-foot-11 junior Kevin Marinilli, 5-foot-11 junior incumbent starter Marquise Pina are in the backcourt mix.
Senior Andrew McGillivray, at 6-foot-2, will combine with 5-foot-11 seniors Matt Kirrane and Ben Grainger along sophomore Jake Ogilvie, at 6-foot-3 in the forward rotation.
“We’re going to play four guards most nights, we don’t have much size,” Liberatore said. “We’ll be able to keep our turnovers down too because every guy out there can handle the ball.”
Dighton-Rehoboth
After advancing to the SCC Tournament title game, en route to a nine-win season, “a lot of our scoring went out the door,” D-R coach Bill Cuthbertson alluded to graduation losses.
The Falcon centerpiece this season is 6-foot-5 senior center Ryan Ouellette (13 ppg), who has an inside-outside game, one of the premier players in the SCC.
“The key is finding some scoring around him, hopefully Ryan will continue to score,” Cuthbertson said. “We have some good athleticism.
Senior captain Nick Antonio, at 6-foot-2, is a strong rebounder and defender, 5-foot-6 senior captain Myles Mendoza is the point guard and 5-foot-11 senior captain and guard Rian Pontes is very athletic and can provide some perimeter scoring.
Sophomore Jordan Dietz, at 5-foot-11, has been a pleasant addition with his shooting and scoring potential. Also in the mix are six-foot senior Matt Nadeau, 5-foot-11 senior Ken Rocha, 5-foot-10 senior Ian Papa, 5-foot-11 junior Kyle Mello and 5-foot-10 senior Ben Murray.
“The biggest question is how will we shoot it from the perimeter?,” Cutbhertson said. “And we don’t have a lot of size.” With both Somerset Berkley and Apponequet losing top players to Tabor Academy, “that levels the playing field, the (SCC) is wide open, I don’t see a clear favorite.”
Seekonk
When coach Alex Daluz asked his assembled Warriors just how many had competed in at least two quarters of varsity basketball last season, only one raised his hand.
“That says it right there, we’re going to be young and we need to get varsity experience minutes,” Daluz said.
In the rotation of guards will be 5-foot-11 senior Isaiah Leonard, 5-foot-10 junior Kevin Crowe and 6-foot-1 sophomore point guard Jason Andrews, the lone Warrior with some varsity experience. Cam Culpan, a 5-foot-10 senior captain and workaholic will be a guard-forward.
Up front, the Warriors will have all underclassmen — 6-foot-3 sophomore Lucas Pereira, who was the leading scorer with the freshman team last season, along with 6-foot-3 sophomore Noah Beausoleil, 6-foot-3 sophomore A.J. Chester, 6-foot-2 sophomore Ethan Albuquerque and 6-foot-1 football-baseball junior standout Jaden Arruda.
The Warriors finished 7-6 last season, advancing to the SCC Tournament semifinals.
“We’re kind of reloading,” Daluz said. “I like the talent, but it’s going to take some time. We’re talented, but inexperienced. Once we figure it out, I think we’ll be good in our (SCC) division.”
