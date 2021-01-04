ATTLEBORO — It’s a new league and new challenges for the Bishop Feehan High boys’ basketball team this season.
If there ever was a season that coach Dean O’Connor and the Shamrocks are prepared for, it will be 2020-21. That is because there are eight seniors on the roster.
The Shamrocks might not be familiar with their Catholic Central League foes from the North Shore. They also might be a bit uncomfortable defending and rebounding at both ends of the court with masks on.
Still, O’Connor and the Shamrocks welcome the challenges ahead.
“You have to give the kids credit for working through all of what has been thrown at them, in school and with athletics,” O’Connor said of a hybrid academic schedule and MIAA rules of governance for competition. “The fact is that we’re in the gym playing basketball, which is a good thing.
“And this is a really good group of kids. We have guys with good experience, a lot of three-year varsity guys and we have good athleticism.”
Other than Bishop Stang and Cardinal Spellman, there are not many other familiar scouting reports on Bishop Feehan’s new list of CCL opponents.
“I’m learning how a lot of those teams play,” O’Connor said. “I’m making a lot of calls.”
The Shamrocks have household names in Adam Drummond, Mike Hutchins, Billy Oram and Yden Boucicaut. They also have some size in 6-foot-4 seinor Eric Nelson and junior Rob Ponbriant.
The Shamrocks possess some game-changers as well in seniors Justin Neidel, Jack Campbell and team captain Charlie Olson, along with Craig Scharland, a junior.
The Shamrocks face a 16-game schedule with O’Connor certain that the depth of the Shamrock roster will be to their advantage.
Boucicaut provides instant offense and will be remembered for his buzzer-beating shot to beat the Bombardiers of Attleboro High. The 6-foot-2 Hutchins is the best 3-point shooter on the squad. Olson is a “jack of all trades,” according to O’Connor, and Oram is the team’s best rebounder.
Neidel brings his competitive zeal from the baseball diamond, as does Scharland from the soccer pitch.
“Scharland and Ponbriant are kind of your prototypical high school athletes,” O’Connor said of the two newcomers to the program.
Bishop Feehan went 13-8 record last season and lost in the first round of the MIAA Division 2 South Sectional. With no MIAA tournaments, the prize will be this season a CCL title.
“There are just so many variables with this season,” O’Connor said of the potential for COVID-19 cases, tracing and games being postponed. “Like everyone else, you kind of get used to what’s going on, even with the kids having to play with masks on. It’s different, but we’ll do whatever we have to do to play basketball.”
Norton
The Lancers lost all five starters from last season’s 19-win, MIAA Division 2 South finalist team, but coach Marc Liberatore is not deterred.
“We have a deep junior class looking to fill the void and some young talent from a 17-win junior varsity season,” Liberatore said.
Norton will play a 10-game schedule against its Tri-Valley League Small School Division foes — Dedham, Medway, Millis, Bellingham and Dover-Sherborn.
“As usual, it’s going to be a dogfight,” Liberatore said of Bellingham (18 wins), Medway (17 wins) and Dedham (14 wins). “Bellingham returns a lot of starters and Dedham has probably the most experienced returning team.”
Senior captains Josh Coffey, standing 6-foot-3 and Brian Miller, standing 6-foot-2 will have key roles.
“He (Coffey) some big moments as a junior, a swingman who can play a wing and a stretch-four,” Liberatore said. “He has good ball-handling and shooting skills, and Miller is a solid outside shooter with good length.”
Junior 6-foot-3 shooting guard Justin Marando could be the breakout player in the TVL.
“He’s a very smart 2-guard with deep range who is great coming off of screens,” Liberatore said.
Also in the Lancer backcourt will be six-foot junior Andrew Tetreault and 6-foot-1 sophomore Marquise Pina. Tetreault will fulfill the point guard role, while Pina attacks the basket with his dribble drive motion. Juniors Justin Galego, Matt Kirrane and Evan Lander have demonstrated plenty of potential.
Seniors Mike Kurtzer and Elias DaSilva, both 6-foot-2, will have to assume the major roles as rebounders and defenders, while complementing Coffey in the post with points.
Junior Andrew McGillivray, a 6-foot-3 lefthander, provides bulk in the paint.
“He has a soft jumper and works well with Coffey on the interior,” Liberatore said.
Minus much varsity experience, Liberatore is counting upon steady guard play from Tetrault and Pina, battling for the boards at both ends and creating quality shots for Marando, Miller and DaSilva.
“Practice time has been a challenge,” Liberatore said of contact tracing. “We’re like everyone else trying to stay healthy and maximize practice time before games begin (Jan. 10 at home against Dover-Sherborn).
Dighton-Rehoboth
The Falcons might possess the best inside (Ryan Ouellette) and outside (John Marcille) game in the South Coast Conference. Now, if the Falcons can defend and attack the backboard at both ends of the floor, they could be the best team in the SCC.
“But there are so many challenges this year,” D-R coach Bill Cuthbertson said of players getting acclimated to wearing masks and whether or not a full nine-game SCC schedule will materialize.
“Like everyone, you have to find practice time because the junior varsity and freshmen teams need the gym to themselves, the players work out in groups, you have to deal with all of the health and safety protocols,” Cuthbertson said. “We have some pieces, but the league is very competitive.”
Marcille, a senior captain, is a 6-foot-4 All SCC player who is good for 15 to 17 points or more each game, playing at the off-guard and small forward roles. The 6-foot-6 Ouellette, a junior, is a two-year starter capable of having a double-double in each outing. That pair were the backbones for a 14-6 team of last season which lost in the first round of the MIAA Division 2 South Sectional.
Pat Palazzi, a six-foot senior point guard, is good at getting into the lane and 5-foot-11 senior T.J. D’Ambrosio can hit the 3-pointer. Junior Myles Mendoza, at 5-foot-7, got many varsity minutes last season, while 5-foot-11 sophomores Ben Murray and Kyle Mello are both skilled players.
With Ouellette in the frontcourt will be 6-foot-3 senior captain Chaz DiSanto, a true post player, 6-foot-5 senior Zach Richards and six-foot junior Ryan Pontes. It’s just hard to know what D-R’s physical condition will be, not having any scrimmages to gauge on.
“Marcille and Ouellette are our two best scorers,” Cuthbertson said. “Palazzi’s improvement will continue, he had some 20-point games. D’Ambosio is coming off of a broken foot and he was a good player as a sophomore. We look pretty good against our second group, but I don’t know how we’re going to look against another team. I don’t know what we’ll look like, what the games will look like. There have been so many challenges, basketball has been the least of our concerns.”
Seekonk
Alex Daluz is flipping a few pages in the Warriors’ playbook.
“Last year, we were big, but this year, we’re more skilled and more athletic,” Daluz said.
Seekonk won only six games last season and lost a half-dozen heartbreakers, so the losses were not representative of the effort put forth.
This season, however, South Coast Conference member schools will play nine games, meeting each member just once followed by a postseason SCC championship series. The SCC did not allow any preseason scrimmages, so getting accustomed to the revised rules for the foul lane and out of bounds situations will be a bit different in live action.
“The bottom line is that the kids are excited to get out there and play basketball,” Daluz said.
Seekonk will be built around 6-foot-3 senior captain and forward Kyle Blanchard and 6-foot-2 senior captain and swingman Nathan Clarke, both in their third varsity seasons.
“We have high hopes for Kyle,” Daluz said of the All-SCC selection. “He can play inside and outside as well,”
One key will be 5-foot-8 senior guard Jaco Barreira, who had a strong sophomore season and is looking to capitalize on more extensive minutes at the point. He’ll be in the backcourt with senior Will Smith, 5-foot-1-0 junior Isaiah Leonard and 6-foot-1 freshman Jason Andrews.
“Andrews is a pretty special player, he’s a true basketball player,” Daluz said of Andrews ability to create shots and be a facilitator. “Leonard is more of a slasher, kind of an instant offense kind of kid and with those two, there is a lot of potential.”
In addition, six-foot junior Sean Simmons, “is the best shooter in the program” according to Daluz and junior Cam Culpan, an under-sized forward, are expected to make substantial contributions.
While D-R and Apponequet may get the attention as being the best in the SCC, based upon returning players, Daluz is thinking that Seekonk could be the surprise team in the mix.
“We have guards who can track rebounds down, we have guys who can shoot the ball,” Daluz said. “We have some kids with good basketball skills.”
