NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High boys basketball team battled hard to the end, but was unable to come away with its first win of the season, falling at home to unbeaten Franklin High, 72-59, Friday night.
Despite the Hockomock Legaue setback, North Attleboro (0-7) could look at where it competed hard against the Panthers, who are the No. 2 team in Division 1 play at 7-0, and use it as a learning tool for the young and growing Rocketeers.
“I think the biggest thing is competing — I thought we did,” North Attleboro head coach Sean Mulkerrins said. “A lot of teams are young, and with our reality we’re starting four sophomores. We’re just learning how to complete for the full totality of the game. I think this game will be pointed to by us, along with some other games, where we can show what’s possible if we can compete.”
The Rocketeers came out swinging, taking it to Franklin early. A 10-6 lead was the biggest lead the hosts had all night, coming in the first quarter after back-to-back 3-pointers.
In response, Franklin ran off a 10-0 stretch to gain the lead at 16-10, and never surrendered it despite North Attleboro’s best efforts.
The lead was cut to one twice, with the Rocketeers trailing 20-19 and 55-54, and had it a one-possession difference several times. Despite North’s chances to get ahead or bring the game even, Franklin’s quick and highly skilled rotation kept the game in its control down to the final minutes.
The Rocketeers worked in a smaller starting lineup against Franklin, tweaking a rotation from earlier this season. Franklin dominated the offensive glass with second and third opportunities, and made the best of its free throws. Post man Sean O’Leary led the Panthers with 27 points, converting nine times from the charity stripe.
“O’Leary is a special player,” Mulkerrins said. “He’s an MVP candidate, and is in the 20-point (per game) range. We just need to work on when we’re small and we don’t get a matchup that’s not in our favor. We tried sending a double team, tried fronting, we’ve got to do a better job of preparing that.
North Attleboro entered the fourth quarter trailing 53-46 after having been down 39-27 in the third. Back-to-back baskets from North’s Givani Carney, who had a team-high 13 points, made it a 53-50 deficit in an 8-2 run to start the final eight minutes for North Attleboro that wound up with Franklin clinging to a 55-54 lead.
From there, Franklin found another gear by going on a 10-0 run to regain its cushion at 65-54. North was unable to recover and go on a run of its own in the final three minutes as Franklin stayed unbeaten.
“For us, we just lost focus a little bit. We made a turnover or bad shot and it bled into our defense,” Mulkerrins said. “Three to five plays, that was the difference. ... Our compete level in the (fourth) quarter, it shows our heart. To fight back and make it a one point game, it shows a lot of character and promise for our guys.”
North Attleboro had 12 points from Ryan Bannon, 11 points from Jonnie Obuchowski and 10 from Chase Frisoli in the game.
Next time out for North Attleboro will be on Tuesday when it hosts Oliver Ames.
