NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High boys basketball team battled hard to the end, but was unable to come away with its first win of the season, falling at home to unbeaten Franklin High, 72-59, Friday night.

Despite the Hockomock Legaue setback, North Attleboro (0-7) could look at where it competed hard against the Panthers, who are the No. 2 team in Division 1 play at 7-0, and use it as a learning tool for the young and growing Rocketeers.

