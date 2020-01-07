NORTH ATTLEBORO — After twice taking the lead midway through the second half, the North Attleboro High boys’ basketball team faced a two-point deficit against arch-rival Attleboro High with five minutes remaining in the meeting of Hockomock League members Tuesday night at Kenneth Pickering Gymnasium.
The Big Red had withstood a barrage of a half-dozen 3-point field goals off the fingertips of the Bombardiers and battled back from a 24-16 first-half deficit before the Bombardiers slammed the door shut on the Rocketeers’ upset plans, scoring 18 unanswered points to run away with a 63-46 victory.
Senior guard Tim Callahan (17 points) hit his sixth 3-pointer to begin the spree. Then senior guard Bryant Ciccio (15 points) nailed a 12-foot baseline jumper from the right, finished off a Jason Weir pass for a 3-pointer and converted a North turnover into two more points.
Senior center Qualeem Charles (16 points, 10 rebounds) went 4-for-4 at the free throw line and senior guard Nick McMahon (nine points, six assists) finished off with a fabulous flurry, twice making defense-defying drives to the basket for four consecutive points to build a 63-43 advantage for Attleboro.
“We need to have more urgency at all times,” North Attleboro coach Sean Mulkerrins said.
The Rocketeers (3-5) who trailed throughout the first half. North kept AHS scoreless over the final four minutes, allowing for George Ladd (eight points) to score in low, then set up Ethan Friberg (11 points, six rebounds) for his third 3-pointer of the half. When Tommy Whalen scored in low off of a Josh Porter feed, North had knotted the score at 26-all by halftime.
“When the moment gets big, we can’t change our focus level,” Mulkerrins said. “We can’t let the scoreboard dictate how we play. It’s a hard lesson for our guys to learn.”
North Attleboro took its first lead at 39-37 after sophomore guard Jared Vacher nailed back-to-back 3-point field goals late in the third quarter, off of passes from Ladd and Porter.
North regained the lead at 41-40 at the start of the fourth quarter when sophomore guard Brody Rosenberg scored in the lane off of an Edan Kelley pass.
“We kind of spread them out a bit and obviously when you make shots that changes everything,” Attleboro coach Mark Houle said. “We were stagnant on offense (through three quarters) because of their defense. You can’t score 18 straight points if you’re giving up points at the other end. We played good defense.”
North Attleboro committed five turnovers and had another five one-shot possessions in allowing AHS an avenue in the fourth quarter.
“We talk about being consistent on defense all the time and that segment we were very good,” Houle said.
Callahan scored 14 first-half points, hitting four 3-pointers, while the Bombardiers had assists on eight of their nine field goals made during that span — including one of three helpers by McMahon which created a three-point play for Charles and a 21-13 AHS lead.
“We’re not about moral victories here, we’ve got to get better,” Mulkerrins said. “We can’t turn the ball over and have a breakdown defensively and then look up at the scoreboard and feel sad for yourself and let that impact how you play the next two or three minutes.”
Attleboro (5-2) hosts King Philip Friday, while North Attleboro hosts Milford.
