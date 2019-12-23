ATTLEBORO — Foxboro High senior Donald Rogers took care of the first half and classmate Brandon Borde finished off the second as the pair propelled the Warriors boys basketball team to a 67-60 non-league victory over Bishop Feehan High on Monday night.
Borde scored 18 of his game-high 21 points in the second half, including eight in the fourth on two drives to the rim in crunch time, as the Warriors extended their three-point lead to nine in a matter of 1:30 during the period.
Rogers contributed a career-high 20 points and 11 rebounds of his own for the Warriors, who saw their 48-38 lead heading into the fourth slashed to three, 50-47, 3:10 into the final quarter.
During the run, Feehan’s Eric Nelson scored a pair of baskets inside the paint before Nico Scaringello found Michael Hutchins for a 3-pointer in part of a mini 7-2 scoring stretch.
Junior guard Yden Boucicaut scored a team-high 19 points for the Shamrocks, including a pair of drives into the paint, with the latter again cutting the Foxboro lead to three points, 54-51, with 3:15 left.
“Adversity hit as expected, we knew this was going to be a battle for the 32 minutes,” Foxboro coach Jon Gibbs said. “We knew there would be stretches of adversity where they (Feehan) would go on a run, and that’s where it’s great to have a veteran group.
“Certainly it wasn’t perfect, there’s definitely a few things we have to fix, but I was really proud of how we closed out the game,” Gibbs said.
Foxboro allowed Feehan to connect on just two of its final six shots from the field in the last 3:15 while forcing two turnovers, including a steal by Borde that led to an easy transition two. The basket gave Foxboro a 62-53 lead with 40 ticks left.
“It was a good ball game,” Feehan coach Dean O’Connor said. “Obviously, (Brandon) Borde was tough. He created a lot for other guys early and then he started scoring on his own.
“They’re (Foxboro) a good team,” O’Connor said. “To score 60 points against that team, you hope to hold them under that and get a win.”
The Warriors put themselves in a favorable position with a big end to the third quarter. Foxboro went on a mini 6-1 run over the final 2:18 to extend its lead to double-digits, 48-38, heading into the fourth.
“It was huge,” Gibbs said of the stretch, as Foxboro held Feehan without a made field goal for the final 4:05 of the period.
Feehan shot 7-for-19 in the first half while Foxboro shot 30 percent from the field (10-for-30) prior to the intermission. Foxboro shot 23-for-50 from the floor in the contest, with Feehan finishing 20-for-45.
Feehan’s Adam Drummond complemented Boucicaut with 13 points of his own, 10 of which came in the second quarter as Feehan went into the break down just 30-27.
Foxboro was able to build a lead in the early going as it took advantage of the offensive glass. The Warriors had five offensive rebounds in the first quarter, scoring six points off those chances to take an 18-14 lead after the first. The Warriors had an 8-0 advantage on the offensive glass in the first half.
Bishop Feehan (2-1) will host Attleboro on Friday, while Foxboro (1-1) will host Canton.
