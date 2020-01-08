FOXBORO — With five Warriors contributing points during a 22-point fourth quarter, the Foxboro High boys’ basketball team delivered a 66-52 victory over Oliver Ames Wednesday in a Hockomock League game.
Senior Donald Rogers scored a career-high 24 points for Foxboro (4-4), which took just a 44-39 lead into the fourth quarter.
In addition to Rogers, Brandon Borde tallied 18 points, while Kevin Gallagher added 15 and Ryan Hughes eight.
Foxboro hit six 3-point field goals — three by Gallagher — in the game and cashed in on 12 of 18 free throw chances. The Warriors held a 26-25 lead at the half.
During the final eight minutes, Rogers tallied seven points, while both Borde and Hughes had six points. The Warriors return to action Friday at home against Stoughton.
Mansfield 72, Milford 41
MILFORD — Sam Stevens led all scorers with 26 points and T.J. Guy stuffed the stat sheet with 22 points, 12 rebounds and six assists as the Hornets picked up their second Hockomock victory of the week, this time over Milford after taking down Foxboro Monday.
Mansfield (5-2, 3-1) held a 35-25 halftime lead over the Scarlet Hawks and used a 10-0 run midway through the third quarter to gain a 20-point advantage which they extended on in the fourth. Stevens also added six boards in addition to his 26 points for the Hornets, who took care of the ball with just five turnovers in the second half.
Mansfield returns to action Friday night in a Hockomock League road game at Oliver Ames.
