NORTH ATTLEBORO — Senior co-captain Brody Rosenberg poured in 21 points and junior guard Givany Carney tossed in a career-high 17 as North Attleboro pulled away for a 59-43 Hockomock League victory over Foxboro High Tuesday night.
The Rocketeers trailed by a point after the first quarter, but entered halftime with a 26-22 lead before embarking on a 16-7 third-quarter scoring spree that gave them a 42-29 lead and coasted to victory.
“It’s something that we’ve struggled with, coming out flat,” said North coach Sean Mulkerrins, “so we didn’t necessarily make halftime changes, but we sent reminders of our offensive and defensive game plan, and that gave us the breathing room to hang on in the fourth.”
Junior forward Alex Penders led all scorers with 22 for the Warriors, while senior Dylan Gordon chipped in 11 and Sam Golub added eight.
North Attleboro improved to 3-10 in the league and 3-11 overall, and will visit Canton on Friday. Foxboro (5-8, 6-8) hosts Sharon on Friday
Attleboro 52, Milford 38
The Bombardiers used a big third quarter to break open a close game and ultimately cruised to the Hockomock League victory over Milford.
AHS had just a one-point lead after the first quarter and expanded that to a four-point lead at halftime, but a big 16-7 outburst in the third left the Bombardiers with a 42-29 lead as Evan Houle (6 points), Colin Morais (6) and Jake Struminsky (4) combined for 14 of the team’s 16 points in the quarter.
Struminsky finished with 12 points to lead AHS, and coach Mark Houle said that “Jake dominated the paint, which is what we needed.” Hayden Hegarty and Houle finished with 11 points each and Morais had 10, while Joe Francois-Annevil had a huge game with 12 rebounds and four points.
Attleboro improved to 9-4 in the league and 12-4 overall, and will host Taunton Friday, when gym restrictions will have been listed and general admission for fans will be accepted, although masks will still be required.
Norton 51, Medway 43
Junior Marquise Pina scored 21 points and senior Jonathan Inozil added 12 as Norton earned the Tri-Valley League victory on Tuesday.
“It was back-and-forth, but we got it out to about seven at the end of the third quarter,” Lancers coach Marc Liberatore said, “but it was close throughout all four quarters.” Liberatore also noted the strong defensive effort turned in by Andrew Tetrault.
Norton improved to 12-3, and will host its senior night Friday against Dedham.
D-R 74, Wareham 65
Kyle Mello and Myles Mendoza combined for 52 points to carry the Falcons, who qualified for South Sectional play with the win.
Mello struck for 19 of his game-high 27 points in the first half to carry D-R (10-5, 7-3 SCC) to a 43-29 halftime lead. Mendoza added 25 points, including seven 3-pointers.
The Falcons led by as many in the second half, but Wareham battled back to pull within three points with three minutes remaining before a three-point play by Mello gave D-R some breathing room down the stretch.
Nick Antonio chipped in eight for D-R, which is at Apponequet on Friday
Seekonk 67, Case 40
The Warriors knocked down nine 3-pointers, led by Kevin Crowe’s four treys, to knock off the Cardinals at home for the South Coast Conference win.
Jason Andrews, Isaiah Leonard and Crowe all scored 12 points apiece for Seekonk (8-8). Leonard and Cam Culpan both hit 3-pointers and Marcus Nadeau hit one.
Seekonk built on its 33-20 halftime lead by outscoring Case 21-10 in the third quarter to seal the decision. The Warriors visit Fairhaven Friday.