NORTON — When Thomas Bingel is not running up and down the Larry Larocque Gymnasium at Norton High School, he can be found distance-running for the Lancers’ cross country and track teams.
When Mike Belcher is not taking down rebounds on the court, he might be standing over a four-foot putt at TPC-Boston for the Lancers’ golf team or firing fastballs for the Lancers’ baseball team.
When Hunter Murphy is not positioning himself in the paint for screens and defending, he is a formidable two-time Tri-Valley League All-Star football player as a two-way end.
When Sean McNichols is not bursting through the defensive line as a running back for the Lancers’ football team or making tackles at linebacker, he can be found funneling that same energy from end line to end line on the court.
When Colin Cochrane is not flinging passes as the quarterback for the Lancers football team or playing lacrosse, he doesn’t hesitate to take the basketball to the rim or take a defensive charge.
For all of the 19 victories taken by the Norton High boys’ basketball team this season, the Lancers might not have achieved a spot in Saturday’s MIAA Division 3 South final (1:30 p.m. at Taunton High) against Jeremiah Burke were it not for the multitude of multi-sport athletes that coach Marc Liberatore calls upon.
“It’s a great demonstration of the importance of your dual-sport athletes,” Norton High football coach Jim Artz said of his players now out on the court. “The toughness that Colin, McNichols and Murphy display allows them to compete at a very high level.
“There are a lot of reasons why they are doing very well, but they show the importance of being a two-sport athlete. That helps their success immensely, that helps their confidence. That two-sport approach really helps them — it helps them respond to the situations that they face on the basketball court.”
A cross country runner during the fall and a runner of various lengths during the spring, Bingel has utilized that training to develop strength and stamina.
“Going into third and fourth quarters in my sophomore year, I would break down,” the Lancers’ defensive stopper said. “My junior year, I just noticed a huge difference. I went from being a sixth man in my sophomore year to playing 32 minutes.”
Bingel has been non-stop motion for the Lancers at both ends of the court.
“The running of track just helps my endurance, playing through the pain,” he noted.
Bingel and the Lancers will need to be judicious with their speed and strength against a tremendously athletic foe in No. 6 Jeremiah Burke (16-7), which has beaten Bishop Stang by 26 points, Monomoy Regional by 12 points and Wareham by 35 points in postseason play.
“In a lot of games, we’re not favored, so we use that for motivation,” said Bingel. “We have to play more strategic against them (Burke), we don’t want to play to their strengths. If we try to push the pace or out-pace them, it’ll get into a track meet. “I don’t think that they’ve ever been used to playing a slow tempo, a grind-it-out game where defense matters.”
McNichols is a blue-collar Lancer, typifying the work ethic that student-athletes at Norton High have nurtured through the years.
“We never see ourselves as underdogs,” McNichols said, citing the Lancer football team having won the TVL Small School Division title in the fall.
For the past four years, McNichols has been on the football field and the basketball court, lending a hand as a starter for the past three seasons in each.
“Success starts with your work ethic, and a lot of times we just out-work teams,” McNichols explained. “Having size and having a lot of talent sometimes doesn’t matter.”
It’s no co-incidence, said McNichols that No. 4 seed Norton has won 15 of their last 16 games, including 11 straight to reach the Division 3 South championship game.
“In the spring and summer, we all play (basketball) with the AAU Sharks team,” McNichols said. “We knew that we could be a good team and I think a lot of our opponents took us for granted.”
To win their 20th game of the season, Liberatore knows his Lancers will have to slow down Burke.
“We have to get (defensive) stops,” Liberatore said. “They feed off emotion and then they go on runs and you’re down 18 (points). We can’t let that happen. We have to control tempo, that’s for sure.”
Reading opposing defenses as the Lancer football team’s quarterback has aided Cochrane in his basketball vision and court awareness.
“I’m used to getting hit on the football field all the time, it doesn’t hurt that much on the basketball court or indoors,” Cochrane chuckled as the Lancers went through their paces in preparation for the title tilt.
“For me, the toughness of playing football translates for me so much to basketball,” Cochrane added. “In football, we brought the intensity for every game and from that I try to bring that to the (basketball) court.
“That blue-collar attitude helps our work ethic. You want to be ready, to be mentally prepared. Usually when we play a big game, we’re counted out. So we like saying that to ourselves and out-working everyone else on every possession. We can’t be out-worked — that’s what we thrive on.”
Larocque Gymnasium was packed to the rafters for the Lancers’ first two Division 3 South tourney games against Sandwich and Fairhaven. There is a buzz throughout the corridors in the Lancer community.
“You look at our team,” Cochrane said, “(Matt) O’Keefe is an end with the football team, Josh (Coffey) is a baseball player, there aren’t any true, year-round basketball players on this team. We just worked, worked, worked to get better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.