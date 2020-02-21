ATTLEBORO — If you’re an area high school basketball coach, the question looms: Do you want your most experienced players on the floor or do you want your best players overall representing the school in postseason play?
For the Foxboro High, Norton High, King Philip Regional High and Attleboro High boys’ basketball teams, that means presenting five seniors in the starting lineup for the MIAA South Sectional.
For others, like Mansfield High, Bishop Feehan High and Dighton-Rehoboth High, that means having just two seniors for the opening tipoff.
“Having seniors, we have five of them who could all be team captains, they trust one another,” said Norton High coach Marc Liberatore, whose Lancers will be the No. 4 seed for the Division 3 South Sectional and host Sandwich on Wednesday.
“We have five seniors who are definitely hungry to win,” related King Philip High coach Dave DeStefano, whose Warriors are in the Division 1 South field with No. 1 seed Mansfield.
“There’s always going to be a mixture of who you have on the floor, either at the start of a game or at the end of a game,” Mansfield High mentor Mike Vaughan said. “In any case, you want your most skilled, most talented players out there.”
The top-seeded Hornets will meet the winner of the Division 1 South first- round game Tuesday at Attleboro High between the No. 8 Bombardiers and Brookline. Also in Division 1, No. 12 seed King Philip travels to Newton North Wednesday.
In the Division 2 South Sectional, only No. 6 seed Dighton-Rehoboth will have a home game, hosting North Quincy on Thursday. On that same night, No. 9 seed Bishop Feehan visits Randolph, while No. 12 seed Foxboro travels to Hingham.
Mansfield High (20-3)
Starting seniors: Sam Stevens, Andrew Rooney
Division 1 South Sectional finalists a year ago, the winners of eight straight Kelley Rex Division titles in the Hockomock League, and the architects of a 20-win regular season, the Hornets of Mansfield High once again have a target on their backs.
The Hornets have responded well to the challenge of being contested by the best that every foe has offered, home or away.
“But when you get to the tournament, you’ve got to play better, you have to execute better, you have to play for 32 minutes,” said Vaughan, who has taken a roster with just two senior starters (Sam Stevens, Andrew Rooney) into the postseason.
The Hornets have won 12 of their past 13 games, but Vaughan still is worried.
“I’m not sure if our mindset is where it needs to be, to play teams at this level,” Vaughn said. “Like in our last game (a loss to Whitman-Hanson), our focus was not where it needed to be. A lot of our character flows came out.”
Vaughan has never been shy about playing underclassmen, especially a Michael Boen, who became a fixture as a starter as a sophomore last season.
“It’s always a mixture of seniors and underclassmen,” Vaughan said. “You have kids that are talented, who have been playing at a high level and are skilled.”
Furthermore, much of the Mansfield roster is composed of year-round basketball players.
“We’ve had years where we won the state title (in 2013) where we had only three seniors,” Vaughan said. “We’ve had years where we did not have many seniors and were good. You really want to look at your team if they’re playing with confidence.
“I just don’t think this year that we’ve had that trust as a collective group, to have that mentality. It’s how do we get better? How do we come together as a group? I think that we’ve struggled with that at times.
“Especially when you get into the tournament when everyone is at their best, you have to be at your best too. It’s about the character of your team as a whole.”
Attleboro High (16-6)
Starting seniors: Tim Callahan, Qualeem Charles, Bryant Ciccio, Nick McMahon, Jason Weir
There may not be a better composed team to potentially make an extended stay in the Division 1 South Sectional than the Bombardiers with five seniors in their starting lineup, including two 1,000-point scorers in Qualeem Charles and Bryant Ciccio.
Add in the floormanship of senior Nick McMahon, the guile at both ends of the court by senior Tim Callahan and the physicality of Jason Weir, and the Bombardiers are a tough matchup.
“I think that our team has consistent this year and that’s because of the senior leadership that we have,” AHS coach Mark Houle said. “This is Bryant and Q’s fourth trip to the tournament (AHS lost in the first round to Taunton last year). Experience is a good piece of it (chances for success).
“You’ve got to win one to move forward.”
The Bombardiers lost to Mansfield by margins of nine and 12 points, taking the season series with Franklin and split games with Taunton.
“We’ve been in big games, crucial games, it’s been a long time since we won at Franklin,” Houle said of the Bombardiers’ strength of schedule. “The other (non-league) games are always tough, this is a battle-tested group.”
It is a group of seniors hungry to be playing beyond one round. One game at home won’t be good enough.
“They have high expectations, they have their goals set which makes it even better,” Houle said. “They’ve always been accountable, even in practice, which is a great quality to have as a team.”
Bishop Feehan (13-7)
Starting seniors: Matt Achin, Nic Scaringello
The Shamrocks are somewhat of an anomaly in that coach Dean O’Connor has just three seniors — Brad Kogut, Nic Scaringello and Matt Achin — on the roster. Other than junior guard and two-year starter Yden Boucicaut, there was not a wealth of experience to start the season.
The Shamrocks brought Bishop Feehan back into the MIAA Tournament this season, winning the Eastern Athletic Conference title and playing somewhat of a nomadic schedule.
O’Connor is not bashful about mixing various combinations of players, seeking to mesh the athletic skills of no less than 10 regular contributors.
“We have a lot of interchangeable pieces,” Connor said. “It’s a mix of the three upperclassmen, a lot of juniors and some sophomores.
“We’re playing nine or 10 guys every game. We compete, that’s the first thing. We play hard. There’s a toughness that comes with playing three years of varsity and having those kids.
“It’s mostly juniors who get most of the minutes,” added Connor, citing the rebounding of Billy Oram, and the versatility of Brady and Chuck Olson. “A lot of these guys play together in the offseason. I think it definitely helps having seniors, having experienced players helps going into the tournament.
“You see teams that are very well connected, like Foxboro the other day they have seven guys (seniors) who are very well connected.
“We need to click on all cylinders. I think we can play well, we’re making steps in the right direction. We played a lot of sophomore last year who are juniors now. We’ve improved, we’re going to be in the tournament, which is going to be a good test for us.
“The good news is that we’ve shown that we can play at a high level.”
Foxboro (14-8)
Starting seniors: Brandon Borde, Donal Rogers, Ryan Hughes, Will Morrison, Dylan Barreira.
Scanning the roster of the Warriors, it is obvious to Coach Jon Gibbs that winning 14 games required a lot of dedication, especially from the seniors who have been major components of three straight MIAA Tournament appearances with their presence on the floor.
“We have seven seniors, five of them who are starters, who have played a lot of basketball for us,” Gibbs said.
Foxboro enters the Division 2 South Sectional as winners of seven of its last eight games, including five straight.
The Warriors possess one of the Hockomock League’s best players in guard Brandon Borde and truly one of the most improved seniors in southpaw shooting swingman Donald Rogers.
“We have an unselfish group of players, they’ve been playing together since they were little kids,” added Gibbs. “What good about having seniors and experienced players is that they know each other’s tendencies.
“They trust and believe in one another.”
Gibbs took a gamble by scheduling 22 games, while others prefer a 20-game schedule.
“Sometimes that can help you when you have 14 wins like us and other teams have 12 wins,” Gibbs said. “There’s like 10 teams with between seven and 10 losses, so a lot can happen going into that final day.”
Which Foxboro took care of business by beating another MIAA Tournament team in Bishop Feehan. “It’s a luck of the draw sometimes when you get to the tournament, but a lot of teams don’t play a tough schedule like we do.
“Everything changes when you get to the tournament. You have to prepare yourself, you have to focus on 32 minutes.”
King Philip High (12-10)
Starting senior: Tom Donahue, Owen Colins, Alex Fritz, Rob Jarest, Andrew McKinney
The Warriors are loaded with seniors, five of whom start.
In truth, King Philip could very well be the team that nobody wants to play in the Division 1 South Sectional due to the scoring potential of senior guard Alex Fritz, the floormanship of senior forward Andrew McKinney and the impact that 6-foot-5 senior Andrew McKinney can have on the game in the paint at both ends.
Warrior fans should also not forget about senior guard Robbie Jarest, who quarterbacked the Warrior football team to a Super Bowl championship as a sophomore.
“We’re thankful for the opportunity,” coach Dave DeStefano said of the Warriors returning to the MIAA Tournament. “We’ve kind of had that underdog mentality, kind of like us against everybody. We’ve been the underdogs most of the season.”
The Warriors played Mansfield on in the Hornets’ gym and upset Attleboro High, having won seven of their last 10 games to enter the postseason.
“We have some gritty kids (also senior Owen Conlin),” DeStefano said. “The Hockomock League is the best in the state, we’ve played in big gyms, played on the road with big crowds. We’re not scared going into their (foes) place.
“Having seniors definitely has helped us,” DeStefano added. “They’re ready for the competition, they’re battle-tested, they’re ready to go.
“Even though it’s a new experience for them to play in the tournament, I think that with seniors, you’re ready for the step up in competition. The seniors are definitely hungry to win.
“They’re playing for each other, their playing to finish out their careers (on a winning note). I think that we can do some damage.”
Dighton-Rehoboth (14-6)
Starting seniors: Shane Mello, Shayne O’Neil
The Falcons did not qualify for the MIAA Tournament last season, owing to issues beyond the court. With Bill Cuthbertson having returned to the Falcons’ bench, D-R returned to postseason play.
The Falcons only have two seniors on the roster in Shayne O’Neil and Shane Mello, but Cuthbertson points to the off-the-court camaraderie which has elevated the team’s play at both ends of the floor.
“Most definitely the kids get along, there have been few issues, if any,” said the D-R coach.
Mello is one of the best players in the South Coast Conference.
“Mello has been a three-year starter, a two-year captain — basketball means a lot to him” said Cuthbertson. “Both him and O’Neil have been excellent senior leaders. They’re really hungry, which is great to see.
“They’ve had a good impact on the season and with the other guys in the program. They all get together, they go to other games, the camaraderie has been fun to watch.”
Put the seniors on the floor with junior forward John Marcille and D-R has an opportunity to win a round or two.
“But Division 2 is a monster,” warned Cuthbertson of the field, with Whitman-Hanson and Westwood as the top two seeds.
“It always comes down to making the right plays at the right time,” Cuthbertson added. “You hope that your seniors have the chance to do that. “Basketball is kind of funny that way because you never quite know.”
Norton (16-4)Senior starters: Colin Cochrane, Sean McNichols, Hunter Murphy, Mike Belcher, Thomas Bingel
With five seniors on the floor, the Lancers had a terrific final month of the regular season, winning 12 of their last 13 games, and taking an eight-game win streak into the Division 3 South Tournament.
“We have five good leaders,” said coach Marc Liberatore, whose Lancers have won 16 games and have the senior personnel to play inside with Mike Belcher and Hunter Murphy, and outside with Colin Cochrane, Thomas Bingel and Sean McNichols.
“In my 20 years, this might be the best senior class that we’ve had,” said Liberatore, who also the senior-laden 2009 team which won 18 games.
The Lancers lost in the first round last year to Norwell, not shooting the ball well. The seniors mandated that this season would be different, playing for a home game in the tournament.
“That was one of our goals, to get a home game (at the Larry Larocque Gymnasium, where Norton is 9-1 this season), Liberatore added.
“What has helped too is that three of those guys — McNichols, Murphy and Cochrane — are football players and played key roles in Norton winning the TVL Small School Division title,” said Liberatore. “They’re used to pressure games.
“That definitely helps in the tournament.
“Even the other night in our final game against Old Rochester, we were down two at halftime and we were trading baskets, but at the end, we got defensive stops because we trusted each other.”
Liberatore sees Division 3 as wide open.
“There are some teams below us, like Cardinal Spellman and Archbishop Williams which play tough schedules and we know that they’re better than their seeding,” he said. “Having seniors on the floor, playing at home, our kids take a lot of pride in themselves.”
