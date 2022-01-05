SEEKONK — Noah Beausoleil scored four points in overtime and Jason Andrews three points in the extra session as the Seekonk High boys’ basketball team held off Bishop Stang High 64-56 Wednesday in a non-league game.
Winning their third straight, the Warriors (5-2) trailed 28-27 at the half, then took a 37-35 lead into the fourth quarter and were deadlocked with the Spartans at 52 points apiece at the end of regulation.
Seekonk outscored Bishop Stang 12-4 over the extra four minutes with Beausoleil hitting two of his four points at the free throw line. Andrews finished with 18 points for Seekonk. Isaiah Leonard hit three of the Warriors’ nine 3-pointers in the game during the second quarter and finished with 15 points.
Cam Culpan added 14 for the Warriors, who had a six-point lead midway through the fourth quarter. Seekonk cashed in on nine of 12 free throws in the game, four in overtime.
The Warriors host Bourne Friday.
