SEEKONK — The Seekonk High boys basketball team outlasted Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High in a 68-63 double-overtime thriller at home Monday night.

D-R held a 12-11 lead through the first quarter, but trailed 24-21 at halftime. A run by the Falcons gave them a five-point lead entering the fourth quarter at 35-30, but the Warriors were resilient and found a way to bring the game even by the end of the regulation at 50-all. Seekonk scored 18 points in overtime to pull away.

