SEEKONK — The Seekonk High boys basketball team outlasted Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High in a 68-63 double-overtime thriller at home Monday night.
D-R held a 12-11 lead through the first quarter, but trailed 24-21 at halftime. A run by the Falcons gave them a five-point lead entering the fourth quarter at 35-30, but the Warriors were resilient and found a way to bring the game even by the end of the regulation at 50-all. Seekonk scored 18 points in overtime to pull away.
A 3-pointer from Seekonk’s Jason Andrews at the end of the first overtime sent the game into a second overtime, where the Warriors held on for their seventh win in their last eight outings.
“It was evenly matched,” Seekonk head coach Alex Daluz said. “It was back and forth. They went a little triangle and two, box and one, a little man to man to guard Andrews. It kind of forced us to find offense elsewhere.”
“We had a lot of chances to win,” D-R head coach Bill Cuthbertson said. “Give Seekonk credit, they made the shots at the end of regulation and at the end of the first overtime.”
Kevin Crowe had a team-high 18 points with four 3-pointers for the Warriors, and Andrews had 17. Kaden Sears had 13 points for Seekonk, eight of which came in overtime. D-R was led by Jordan Dietz’s 18 points.
“(Sears) really stepped up down the stretch,” Daluz said. “When they went triangle and two, we needed somebody to step up and Sears stepped up for us.”
Seekonk ran a combination of a man and zone offense, and with the multiple schemes thrown at them, Daluz opted for his guys to just to out and play basketball — with no set scheme to how the offense will be run.
“The best thing we did in the fourth quarter was we stopped running offense,” Daluz said. “We just played basketball.”
Seekonk (10-8) plays again on Friday at Somerset Berkley. The win locks in Seekonk for the playoffs after starting the season 1-6.
“If you would have told me after (opening night) we were going to rip off nine wins out of 11, I would have tried to sell you some water too,” Daluz said. “We just have done a really nice job of coming together over the last month and a half as a team. Day by day, getting it done, and we got it done.”
Dighton-Rehoboth (7-10) returns Friday at Greater New Bedford Vocational. The Falcons, with three games remaining on their schedule, need to win out the rest of the way to ensure a state tourney berth.
“We have three games remaining,” Cuthbertson said. “We have three very good opponents so we try to take it one at a time. We have to win three in a row, but you have to win the first one first. For us, it always comes down to, if we can take care of the ball and if we can make shots. It’s always the same.”
