SEEKONK — The Seekonk High boys basketball team reclaimed the Willow Tree Cup with a 65-56 win over Norton High Wednesday night as the Warriors closed out their regular season at 12-8.

Seekonk won its seventh in a row and awaits its MIAA postseason pairing in Division 2 at No. 20. Norton (10-9) also awaits a Division 2 pairing as the No. 21 team.