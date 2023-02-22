SEEKONK — The Seekonk High boys basketball team reclaimed the Willow Tree Cup with a 65-56 win over Norton High Wednesday night as the Warriors closed out their regular season at 12-8.
Seekonk won its seventh in a row and awaits its MIAA postseason pairing in Division 2 at No. 20. Norton (10-9) also awaits a Division 2 pairing as the No. 21 team.
The Warriors led at the end of each quarter, taking a 19-14 lead at the end of the first frame and pushing it to 33-24 at halftime. By the end of the third quarter, Seekonk led 51-41.
The Warriors were led by Jason Andrews’ 17 points. AJ Chester added 12 and Marcus Nadeau had nine.
Marquise Pina led Norton with 28 points.
Mansfield 60, Archbishop Williams 46
MANSFIELD — Mansfield held a wire-to-wire lead to take its own Roundball Tournament title and hand Archbishop Williams its first loss of the season.
The Hornets led 30-21 at halftime and kept the lead around 10, entering the fourth quarter up 45-36.
Leading the way for Mansfield was Trevor Foley with 16 points and Chris Hill with 14. Ranked second in Division 2 at 20-2, Mansfield awaits its postseason tourney pairing.