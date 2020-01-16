ATTLEBORO -- After two successive setbacks, the Bishop Feehan High boys' basketball team found itself back on its familiar home floor surroundings Thursday and scored a 77-29 victory over Coyle-Cassidy in an Eastern Athletic Conference game.
And what a show it was, from unsuspecting sources of energy too -- golfer John Veno, football standout Rex Bruschi, Eric Nelson and jack-of-all hats Jack O'Brien.
The Shamrocks put 49 points on the scoreboard during the first half in taking a 31-point lead, fueling off of a 27-0 surge over an eight-minute span, while also forcing the Warriors from Taunton into committing 24 turnovers.
The Shamrocks trailed just once, at 6-4, four minutes into the first quarter, and then Bishop Feehan delivered one magical play after another at both ends of the floor, relying on its full-court defensive pressure to ante up the scoreboard.
In the surge of 27 straight points, seven different Shamrocks scored points, Bishop Feehan taking a 23-9 lead after eight minutes. When the spree ended, the Shamrocks owned a 38-9 lead with four minutes left until intermission.
Bishop Feehan reeled off the final 12 points of the first quarter, with Justin Neidel creating a steal and then finishing off the flow with a 3-point shot from the left corner. Twice Nelson scored in low, the second off of a neat Jack Campbell pass.
The Shamrocks hit on eight of 17 shots in the quarter, scoring nine points off of 11 Coyle-Cassidy turnovers while also taking six points on offensive rebounds -- four by Billy Oram.
Bishop Feehan then tallied the first 15 points of the second quarter, with Adam Drummond nailing a 3-pointer after a Warrior turnover, Matt Achin twice scoring in low off of feeds from Oram and O'Brien, Oram converting yet another Warrior turnover into a lay-in on a pass from captain Brad Kogut, and O'Brien finishing the flurry with a trifecta from the right side.
O'Brien (four points, three steals) and Bruschi (four points, three rebounds) kept the ball alive for Bishop Feehan and the spirit of the Shamrocks too.
In improving to 8-3 on the season (2-0 in the EAC), the Shamrocks got 13 points and six rebounds from Achin, 11 points from guard Yden Boucicaut, and 10 points from Oram (all in the first half). In all, the Shamrocks put 11 players in the scoring column.
Bishop Feehan is off until a Jan. 24 game with Bishop Stang.
