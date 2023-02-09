ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High boys basketball team clinched an MIAA state tourney berth Thursday night in impressive fashion, romping to a 68-48 win over North Attleboro High.

The Shamrocks, who improved to 10-7, rebounded from a loss to Cardinal Spellman on Tuesday night. Feehan head coach Dean O’Connor said the message Thursday night was to come out with a stronger defensive presence after allowing 85 points earlier in the week to the Cardinals.