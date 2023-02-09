ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High boys basketball team clinched an MIAA state tourney berth Thursday night in impressive fashion, romping to a 68-48 win over North Attleboro High.
The Shamrocks, who improved to 10-7, rebounded from a loss to Cardinal Spellman on Tuesday night. Feehan head coach Dean O’Connor said the message Thursday night was to come out with a stronger defensive presence after allowing 85 points earlier in the week to the Cardinals.
“The last game we played, we weren’t very happy with our defense,” O’Connor said. “Our focus was playing good defense. Our focus really was being on the guard. Playing the way we want to play.”
The Shamrocks took it to North Attleboro early, jumping to a 15-5 lead at the end of the first quarter.
North Attleboro stayed close through the first minutes before a 12-0 run at the end of the first quarter and into the second quarter shifted the game out of its favor. The Rocketeers had led 6-5 before the Shamrocks’ run, marking the final lead change of the night.
Feehan kept its half-court defensive pressure up nearly all night, and forced multiple errant passes that led to steals. The pressure stifled any opportunity North had to pull closer in the first half, leading to a halftime margin of 39-19.
The Rocketeers attacked the interior successfully in the third quarter. After scoring the first basket coming out of the break, the Rocketeers ran off eight straight points to pull within 43-29.
Trailing 51-36 to start the fourth quarter, the Rocketeers continued to chip away with their interior scoring. A basket from Chase Frisoli and a single free throw going the other way led to back-to-back baskets to cut the Shamrocks’ lead to 10, but an emphatic Jonathan Mignacca dunk in front of the Feehan student section deflated any momentum the Rocketeers had built.
The dunk spurned a 9-0 run for Feehan that put the game out of reach, leading to North’s 15th loss of the season.
Cooper Snead was the driving force on the floor for Feehan, scoring 28 points for the game-high. Givani Carney led the Rocketeers with 18 points.
“Cooper, he can get it going, and when he does it’s scary,” O’Connor said. “Coming back from being out a week sick, playing Tuesday, it was good to see him back to himself. He’s a dynamic scorer.”
With a standing room-only house for the Shamrocks, O’Connor said the moment fed into how North played.
“North, they play well and hard against good teams,” O’Connor said. “I knew with a good atmosphere like this, we’d have to compete. We had to match or see their energy level. North is a huge rival, and regardless of the record, it’s going to be a competitive game with guys playing hard on both teams.”
Feehan will look to improve its tourney seeding on the road next Tuesday at St. Mary’s of Lynn. North Attleboro visits Franklin on Friday.