ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High boys’ basketball team overcame an 11-point halftime deficit, taking a three-point lead in the fourth quarter, cut faltered at the finish in dropping a 67-65 decision to Bishop Fenwick Tuesday in a Catholic Central League game.
Bishop Fenwick gained a 42-31 halftime lead and took a 54-50 edge into the fourth quarter.
Robert Pombriant paced the Shamrocks with 18 points. Jon Mignacca added 11 points and Case Mankins eight.
Bishop Feehan faced a 21-4 deficit in the first quarter, but battled back to close the gap to 24-15.
The Shamrocks (3-7, 2-4 CCL) yielded three 3-pointers to the Falcons in the fourth quarter. Bishop Fenwick mis-fired on the front half of a one-an-one chance with four seconds left, allowing Bishop Feehan to set up a final shot with 3.7 seconds remaining.
The Shamrocks are off until a Jan. 25 game at St. Mary’s of Lynn.
Norton 53, Holliston 38
HOLLISTON — Justin Marando scored 19 points, 10 during the fourth quarter with two 3-pointers as the Lancers pulled away from the Panthers to win the Tri-Valley League game.
Norton (9-1) held a 23-19 lead at the half and took a 35-31 lead into the fourth quarter.
Norton began the final eight minutes by scoring the first five points, three on a Marando 3-pointer. Marquise Pina added 10 points. Norton returns home Friday to host Hopkinton.
Dighton-Rehoboth 44, Apponequet 41
REHOBOTH — The Falcons struggled to score points, netting only five during the fourth quarter, but held on to win the South Coast Conference game.
Ryan Ouellette scored 14 points and Kyle Mello 12 for the Falcons, who held a 24-19 halftime lead and took a 39-29 margin into the fourth quarter. The Lakers were unable to close the gap to fewer than the final margin.
D-R continues its road swing with a SCC game Friday at Greater New Bedford Voke.
Gr. New Bedford Voke 64, Seekonk 47
NEW BEDFORD — The Warriors faced a 10-0 deficit within the first four minutes of the South Coast Conference game and never caught up.
Greater New Bedford held a 15-10 lead after the first quarter, a 35-23 margin at the half and took a 51-41 edge into the fourth quarter.
Jason Andrews scored 14 of his Seekonk-best 18 points during the second half to keep the Warriors in contention. Kevin Crowe added eight points. The Warriors (5-5) return home Friday for a SCC game with Fairhaven.