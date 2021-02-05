ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High boys’ basketball team played for a collective 32 minutes at both ends of the McIntyre Gymnasium Friday night to state their case as being one of the very best teams in MIAA Division 2 this season.
The Shamrocks had 10 players contribute points, along with five players with three or more rebounds, and distributed the ball fluidly against man-to-man defensive pressure in a textbook 68-41 rout of Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High.
In improving to 13-2 on the season with their third win in five days, the Shamrocks never trailed, taking a 30-18 lead by halftime and a 13-point lead into the fourth quarter.
As well as the Shamrocks played at the offensive end, it was their man-to-man defense that reduced the Trojans to shooting only 2-for-13 from the floor in the first quarter and 3-for-13 in the second quarter.
Senior forward Billy Oram (15 points, 13 rebounds, four assists) dominated the backboards, creating and finishing off scoring chances. Meanwhile, senior guard Mike Hutchins (13 points with two first quarter 3-pointers), senior Eric Nelson (eight points, seven rebounds), junior Rob Pombriant (eight points, four rebounds) and senior Adam Drummond (six points, six rebounds) all factored significantly in the outcome.
“Our rebounding and our defense is where it all starts for us,” Bishop Feehan coach Dean O’Connor said. “I love where our culture is right now. Our kids have bought in to doing that.”
The Shamrocks committed just one turnover in the third quarter, while displaying terrific team awareness. Nelson fed Oram in low for a layup; Oram fed Olson in low for another layup; and Drummond dished the ball off on the left flank to Oram for a 3-pointer.
The Shamrocks erased any notion of a Trojans’ comeback in the first three minutes of the fourth quarter with another display of teamwork against a pedigree program. Justin Neidel nailed a 3-pointer from the left; Oram finished off a tip-in offensive rebound; Pombriant sank a 10-foot jumper in the lane; and Jack Campbell scored in low off of a Pombriant feed.
“They see that it works,” O’Connor said of the Shamrocks’ prowess on defense and on the glass. “That’s a traditionally strong program, our guys were fired up to play this game.”
The Shamrocks shot just 4-for-14 in the first quarter, but a pair of trifectas from Hutchins put them in front.
Within the first three minutes of the second quarter, Oram fed Hutchins for a fast-break layup and then collected an offensive rebound with Pombriant finishing the second chance in low. Oram then polished off another offensive rebound into two points and a 16-10 lead.
The aggressive Shamrocks took 25 shots in the quarter. Over the final four minutes, Hutchins, Nelson, Oram and Charlie Olson all powered their way to the basket for layups and Drummond finished off the 20-point second quarter flurry by converting an offensive rebound.
Hutchins, Oram, Drummond and Shaw each had four points in the quarter, with all 20 Shamrock points taken in the paint.
“It was fun, I enjoyed watching that,” O’Connor said. “Our culture is that we want to play hard, defend and rebound, the offense will happen.”
The Shamrocks play Sunday at 1 p.m. in Lynn against St. Mary’s.
