DARTMOUTH — Junior guard Michael Hutchins scored nine of his 14 points during the fourth quarter to pave the way for the Bishop Feehan High boys’ basketball team in a 61-52 victory at Bishop Stang High Friday in an Eastern Athletic Conference game.
The Shamrocks (5-1) trailed by a point at both intermission (28-27) and entering the fourth quarter (40-39).
Six Fehan players scored over the final eight minutes in a 21-point surge by Bishop Feehan.
Matt Achin and Eric Nelson each contributed 10 points for the Shamrocks, who cashed in on 15 of 21 free throw chances.
In the fourth quarter, Hutchins nailed a key 3-point field goal, was fouled on the play and converted the free throw to make it an eight-point lead for the Shamrocks.
Bishop Feehan returns home for a 5 p.m. tapoff Sunday against North Attleboro.
Norton 62, Dedham 51
NORTON — Sean McNichols scored 12 of his 18 points during the first half in guiding the Lancers past the Marauders in the Tri-Valley League game.
Norton’s defense limited Dedham to a pair of first quarter field goals and six points and to just four field goals in the second quarter. Behind McNichols Norton gained a 35-22 lead at halftime and took a 49-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
Dedham was unable to narrow the gap to fewer than nine points over the final eight minutes.
Matt O’Keefe Norton drew two charging fouls to keep the Marauders at arm’s length.
Mike Belcher added 12 points and took down eight rebounds for the Lancers (4-2), while Colin Cochrane had 11 points. Norton next visits Westwood Tuesday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 65, Apponequet 57
REHOBOTH — Shane Mello scored 18 points as Dighton-Rehoboth had four starters reach double scoring figures in the South Coast Conference win.
The Falcons’ defense was the difference, limiting Apponequet to four second-quarter points in taking a 32-25 halftime lead.
Ishmael Christmas and Shayne O’Neil each had 15 points for D-R (4-2). Pat Palazzi added 10 points.
D-R took a 42-40 lead into the fourth quarter, but Christmas converted a one-and-one free throw chance with just over a minute left, while Palazzi hit four more free throws over the final minute.
D-R hosts Greater New Bedford Tuesday.Wareham 65, Seekonk 55 (OT)
SEEKONK — The Vikings hit a free throw with nine seconds left in regulation to force overtime and limited Seekonk to four points in the extra session for the South Coast Conference win.
”They’re the best team in the league, they’re too good to play five quarters against,” Seekonk coach Alex Daluz said.
The game was deadlocked at 51-all at the end of regulation after Seekonk held a 37-34 lead at halftime and took a six-point lead into the fourth quarter where the Warriors hit 10 of 15 free throws. Nathan Clarke and Elijah Leonard each scored 15 points for Seekonk. (2-4), while Kyle Belanger added 10 points. The Warriors visit Bourne Tuesday.
