WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High boys basketball team took a back-and-forth game into halftime clinging to a 34-33 lead, but was unable to stop Sharon High in the second half on its way to a 76-68 loss Tuesday night.
Sharon pulled away in the third quarter and was ahead 56-50 entering the fourth. King Philip managed to pull the difference down to three with two minutes to go in regulation, but ran out of gas.
“Our defense wasn’t where we needed to be tonight,” KP head coach Dave Destefano said.
King Philip was led by Will Laplante’s 19 points. Tommy Martorano added 14 and Grant Kinney scored 13. Brandon Nicastro chipped in 10 points.
King Philip (6-4) plays Friday, hosting North Attleboro.
Mansfield 71, Milford 52
MILFORD — The Hornets improved to 11-1 in a Hockomock League road blowout.
It was a 33-23 lead at the break for Mansfield, which controlled the game the rest of the way.
Mansfield was led by Caden Colby’s 14 points. Eddie McCoy added 12 points, nine assists and three steals. Davon Sanders and Chris Hill each had 11 points.
The Hornets play host to Stoughton on Friday.
Oliver Ames 38, North Attleboro 30
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Tigers held off a a comeback attempt by the Rocketeers in the second half.
Oliver Ames led at the break 17-11, and extended its lead to 12 entering the fourth quarter. The Rocketeers outscored OA 13-9 in the fourth, allowing only one field goal, but ran out of time.
Leading North on the floor was Givani Carney with 11 points. North Attleboro (0-8) plays again on Friday at King Philip.
Norton 59, Holliston 43
NORTON — The Lancers picked up their fourth win in a row, taking a 21-19 at halftime and pulling away with 38 points in the second half.
Norton shot 21-for-26 from the charity stripe, helping its cause.
Kevin Marinilli led the Lancers (6-4) with 21 points. Marquise Pina scored 16 points and Brandon Scovil added 11.
Norton plays at Hopkinton on Friday.
Bourne 53, Seekonk 43
SEEKONK — Jason Andrews led all scorers in Seekonk’s loss, scoring 27 points for the Warriors.
Adding 10 points for Seekonk was Kevin Crowe, helping spark a run for Seekonk that helped bring the difference down to 48-43. Bourne closed out the game on a 5-0 run to put Seekonk away in the fourth quarter.
The Warriors (3-7) travel to Dighton-Rehoboth on Friday.
Somerset Berkley 74, Dighton-Rehoboth 49
SOMERSET — The Falcons saw a second-half lead slip away to drop to 4-6 on the season.
D-R held a 33-26 lead at the half, but went silent the rest of the way, allowing Somerset Berkley to go on a massive run in the second half. The Falcons were outscored 48-16 in the third and fourth quarters.
Leading D-R was Kyle Mellow and Ben Murray with 15 points each.
Diman 79, Tri-County 56
FRANKLIN — The Cougars’ center-guard combo of Keegan Walker and Jad Jaber combined for 40 points in the loss. They also combined for 11 rebounds and five steals.
Tri-County (5-6) is at Bristol Plymouth Thursday.