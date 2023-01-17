WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High boys basketball team took a back-and-forth game into halftime clinging to a 34-33 lead, but was unable to stop Sharon High in the second half on its way to a 76-68 loss Tuesday night.

Sharon pulled away in the third quarter and was ahead 56-50 entering the fourth. King Philip managed to pull the difference down to three with two minutes to go in regulation, but ran out of gas.